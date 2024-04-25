Zoop's Train Adventures: School Summer Holidays With IRCTC Food Order

For families embarking on long journeys, Indian Railways remains the top pick due to its convenience, affordability and comfort. Offering sleeper, AC coaches and private cabins, it caters to all ages, from seniors to children. AC coaches provide relief during summer, especially for children and families. And the introduction of e-catering IRCTC policy and partners like Zoop adds comfort, making Indian Railways the preferred choice for convenience-seeking travelers.

As passengers enjoy scenic views while the train travels varied landscapes, absorbing cityscapes and their cultural flavors. Each stop unveils diverse accents, attire, and culinary delights, enriching the journey with cultural experiences. With IRCTC catering services, passengers can relish regional foods onboard, seamlessly connecting with different cultures enroute. From city exploration to culinary adventures, Indian Railways offers diverse experiences to travelers.



Zoop, an official partner of IRCTC ecatering , offers a convenient solution for passengers onboard over 5000 trains and at more than 180 train stations in India. With a varied menu sourced from 2500+ restaurants, Zoop caters to diverse tastes spanning from North to South India, including international options like Italian and Chinese cuisine, Jain food, beverages, snacks and more. This online food order in train service eliminates the stress of waiting for train stops and the hassle of finding food for families traveling during the summer break, ensuring a hassle-free journey for passengers.