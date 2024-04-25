Zoop's Train Adventures: School Summer Holidays With IRCTC Food Order

For families embarking on long journeys, Indian Railways remains the top pick due to its convenience, affordability and comfort. Offering sleeper, AC coaches and private cabins, it caters to all ages, from seniors to children. AC coaches provide relief during summer, especially for children and families. And the introduction of e-catering IRCTC policy and partners like Zoop adds comfort, making Indian Railways the preferred choice for convenience-seeking travelers.
As passengers enjoy scenic views while the train travels varied landscapes, absorbing cityscapes and their cultural flavors. Each stop unveils diverse accents, attire, and culinary delights, enriching the journey with cultural experiences. With IRCTC catering services, passengers can relish regional foods onboard, seamlessly connecting with different cultures enroute. From city exploration to culinary adventures, Indian Railways offers diverse experiences to travelers.
Zoop, an official partner of , offers a convenient solution for passengers onboard over 5000 trains and at more than 180 train stations in India. With a varied menu sourced from 2500+ restaurants, Zoop caters to diverse tastes spanning from North to South India, including international options like Italian and Chinese cuisine, Jain food, beverages, snacks and more. This online food order in train service eliminates the stress of waiting for train stops and the hassle of finding food for families traveling during the summer break, ensuring a hassle-free journey for passengers.
During this summer break, families planning their train journeys can explore these Zoop features to make their family trips more seamless :
: Train passengers or families traveling in large groups can simplify their dining experience by planning ahead. By ordering their meals a day in advance, they can ensure that each member gets their preferred food options delivered directly to the train at their chosen stop on the day of travel.
Kids Food on Train : Zoop offers a varied menu that appeals to children as well. From milkshakes and smoothies to juices, burgers, cakes, pasta, pizza, fries, and even their beloved Maggi, Zoop ensures there's something to satisfy every craving. With children looking out for a variety of food, Zoop is all set to satiate their hunger by providing tasty and hygienic meals on the train
Round the Clock Availability : Passengers on trains, whether it's day or night, can rely on Zoop's 24X7 service. With Zoop, travelers can conveniently order breakfast in the early hours or even satisfy late night cravings while journeying with family.
Safe and Hygienic Food : All restaurants at Zoop are FSSAI certified, ensuring travelers can confidently place train food order during train journeys without worrying about hygiene and safety for themselves and their families, including children and the elderly.
Additionally, Zoop offers passengers the convenience of ordering food from various platforms including Zoop’s official website or App, dial-in number, , Instagram or Google chatbot. The process is straightforward, eliminating any concerns about how to order food in train. Simply enter the PNR number, train number, or station name, then select the desired station and restaurant. Add the chosen items to the cart and track the food order until it reaches the train.
This summer break, families embarking on train journeys across India can rely on Zoop and its additional features for enhanced convenience. With multiple payment options and the ability to order food in preferred languages like Hindi, English, and Hinglish, travelers can easily check on train queries from PNR status to platform locations, all at one platform. This allows families to focus solely on exploring new cities this summer season, without any unnecessary worries.