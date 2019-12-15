Three best resorts in Doha

Encircled by the soothing Corniche Bay and the golden sands of the desert, Doha is an enthralling combination of traditional and modern lifestyle. Today, Doha is rapidly making a universal standing for superiority in hospitality, as it hosts major events.

Top-notch Doha resorts continue to attract business and leisure visitors alike and Doha is fast becoming the new focus of the contemporary Middle East.

Let’s talk here of the Top 3...

AL MESSILA, A LUXURY

COLLECTION RESORT & SPA

LOCATION: Barely 25 minutes from Hamad International Airport, and 15 minutes from Doha’s city centre, this contemporary resort is intended to esteem the zone’s usual heritage. Situated amid a native vegetal escape of Doha, Al Messila Resort & Spa is the primary Luxury Collection resort in Qatar.