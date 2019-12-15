Three best resorts in Doha

Encircled by the soothing Corniche Bay and the golden sands of the desert, Doha is an enthralling combination of traditional and modern lifestyle. Today, Doha is rapidly making a universal standing for superiority in hospitality, as it hosts major events.
Top-notch Doha resorts continue to attract business and leisure visitors alike and Doha is fast becoming the new focus of the contemporary Middle East.
Let’s talk here of the Top 3...
AL MESSILA, A LUXURY
COLLECTION RESORT & SPA
LOCATION: Barely 25 minutes from Hamad International Airport, and 15 minutes from Doha’s city centre, this contemporary resort is intended to esteem the zone’s usual heritage. Situated amid a native vegetal escape of Doha, Al Messila Resort & Spa is the primary Luxury Collection resort in Qatar.
Posing outstanding lifestyle, wellness and gourmet fineness in a gated, isolated palace flair setting, here traditional welcome is accompanied with the characteristic warmness of Qatari culture.
ROOMS AND VIEWS: One hundred and fifty two keys open the doors of a selection of alluring rooms and suites offering matchless amenities and services. Including thirty premium villas, each with their own pool, garden and personal butler service.
When you wander through the resort which serves as home to innate flora such as Lawz-Hindi, Acacia, Sidra and Mimosa tress, together with a wealth of glamorous fauna, it is easy to forget the world.
THE LUXURY: Al Messila is visually dramatic and correspondingly inspiring. Modest magnificence clues at its 21st-century roots, where the three-story, light-filled lobby attaches a sprawl proposing roomy views of the resort.
Fashioned marble sits together with mashrabiya, itemising unique Arabic designing with the disparity creating a warm and hospitable ambience, effortlessly permeating contemporary design with Qatari accents.
FAST FACTS
WHERE? Al Messila, 970 Um Al Saneem Street, Doha, Qatar
Tel: +974 4445 0000 Web: www.almessiladoha.com
THE RITZ-CARLTON
LOCATION: Luxury and style is definitely on the agenda at The Ritz, 7 minutes from downtown Doha and 30 minutes from the Airport, rising 115 meters above Qatar’s sea and desert setting, The Ritz-Carlton is a remarkable symbol of the nation’s advent as a terminus for vacationers to the Middle East.
Located on its own private island in the significant West Bay Lagoon district, the hotel has far-reaching views, which overlook the turquoise blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, the iconic Pearl and the developing skyline of Lusail City.
ROOMS AND VIEWS: Three hundred and seventy four guest rooms counting forty two Club level Rooms, thirty one Suites and four Grand Amiri Suites, with sea or city views fuse modern styling with definitive Arabic and European design. Here you discover the splendour of classical Heritage and the magnificence, beauty and luxury of a world-class hotel.
THE LUXURY: Recharge at the world-class Spa or simply relax at the magnificent indoor or outdoor swimming pools. Start with the Jacuzzi allowing the gentle warmth to calm my mind and body. With a plethora of options it can be rather tough to decide on what kind of spa experience to opt for. The ultramodern facilities, malleable meeting spaces, and immaculate attention to detail crop an outline that safeguards success.
FAST FACTS
WHERE? West Bay Lagoon,
Doha, Qatar
Tel: +974 4484 8000
Web: https:// www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/qatar/doha
THE ST. REGIS DOHA HOTEL AND RESORT
LOCATION: It is a part of Al Gassar Resort, sited at the heart of the rising city, adjacent to the Pearl Island and the cultural village, Katara and close to the business capital. Once inside you will be mesmerised by the grand stature and elegant interiors.
It depicts the elegance of its past alongside providing the finest conveniences. Indigenous inspirations are carried through the hotel by means of design details like the Middle Eastern enthused archways and equilibrium of soft and hard furnishing.
ROOMS AND VIEWS: You will be totally wowed, smiling at clever fixtures, modern and luxurious amenities, cutting-edge design and will be delighted to be staying at such a stylish space.
Comprises three hundred and thirty six elegant rooms with sea view; counting fifty eight urbane suites among them are two Presidential suites spread over 720 square meters, designed by international acclaimed Wilson Associates.
The Presidential suite is the ultimate in hedonist’s paradise featuring a two storey suite complimented with the signature St. Regis Butler service.
THE LUXURY: Its location, architectural design and most importantly, its Butler Service, have all added to its journey of excellence. From the round-the-clock attention of a private butler the stay experience offers a complete home within a hotel experience.
The highlight of the Remède Spa is its luxurious ambience along with traditional practices as well as specialized Western treatments.
FAST FACTS
WHERE? West Bay, Doha, Qatar
Tel: +974 4446 0000 Web: https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/dohxr-the-st-regis-doha/