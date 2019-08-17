This Bangkok resort is a tropical paradise

A great fan of both my home city of Mumbai and that of my ‘adopted’ second home aka. Bangkok, I always find myself drawing several parallels between the two.
Yes, both are equally chaotic, traffic-saturated and supremely exhausting! But both also have an indomitable spirit that cannot be defined or quantified.
A spirit that keeps drawing me back to Bangkok’s urban charms time and again…It is also a well-known fact that I will never refuse an opportunity to head to the Thai capital, even if it means a short, three-day trip.
So, when I was very kindly invited to join in on GoAir’s inaugural daily, direct flight from Mumbai to Bangkok (check out our Travel Bytes section below for more details) on a trip they had jointly curated with AccorHotels to experience both the new flight as well as one Accor’s newest properties, the Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok, I jumped at the opportunity.
Plush Living
A unique urban health retreat surrounded by 1.2 acres of lush greenery, the Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok is one of those ultra-rare properties in that it is a proper, full-fledged resort set in the buzzing center of Bangkok.
A classically elegant retreat, the property stands below tree height, shaded by the canopy of the adjacent Nai Lert Park, famed as Bangkok’s only remaining private city center park.
Within the resort a refined, minimalistic décor meets every modern convenience to take your stress away, reflecting Mövenpick’s renowned commitment to genuine comforts delivered exceptionally well. Another aspect of its setting that literally took my breath away was the range of accommodation options the resort has on offer.
While the Deluxe Rooms extend 42 sqm of personalised comfort, the Executive Suite where I was staying is a spacious 74 sqm with separate living rooms and bedrooms.
However, irrespective of room category, each offers either city views across the capital, or serene garden views from their broad balconies. And yes, in-keeping with the Mövenpick’s wonderful world-wide policy of a free mini bar for the first day of one’s stay, here too one can enjoy a range of non-alcoholic beverages on the house.
I sure did!And while the signature Wellness Suites are unique to the resort, encompassing 74 sqm of therapeutic comfort, the Presidential Suite and Royal Suite are the pinnacles of Mövenpick’s renowned standards of comfort and style, stretching across a mammoth 164 sqm with private entrances.
Where Serenity meets Bliss…
Speaking of wellness, the resort shares its property with the BDMS Wellness Clinic which is the latest of the Bangkok Dusit Medical Services group’s centres of medical excellence.
It applies world leading therapies and technologies to treat an illness’ root cause in seven specialised clinics with individually trained nurses and administrators.
Taking full advantage of the wonderful Fitness Centre, I made sure to factor in at least an hour every day to working out on the David Health Solution System machines, designed to aid spine and orthopaedic recovery and thus perfect for my chronic lower back pain.
The outdoor pool surrounded by thick vegetation that drown out all ambient noises from outside makes it almost impossible to believe that one is truly in the heart of chaotic Bangkok.
Sips and Bites
At the resort, international dining tastes are fully catered at a range of venues and all in-keeping with the resort’s wellness leitmotif. So, one can dine at the Tamarind all-day dining restaurant offering healthy and organic produce, generous breakfast buffets and themed buffet dinners.
The Rim Klong Café serves famed Mövenpick coffees and ice creams, international breads and pastries, including gluten-free options, healthy mocktails, slow-juice selections, tea-infusions and nutritious boosters. It is a great place to simply unwind.
The Sala pool bar is perfect for refreshments of local and imported beers, fresh smoothies and original cocktails under cooling tree shade. For live music, soothing dayime tunes or an evening aperitif, head to the Cinnamon Lobby Bar.
Serving juices and coffees and with a complimentary chocolate hour for guests, it’s a daytime family (and my personal!) favourite.