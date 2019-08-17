This Bangkok resort is a tropical paradise

A great fan of both my home city of Mumbai and that of my ‘adopted’ second home aka. Bangkok, I always find myself drawing several parallels between the two.

Yes, both are equally chaotic, traffic-saturated and supremely exhausting! But both also have an indomitable spirit that cannot be defined or quantified.

A spirit that keeps drawing me back to Bangkok’s urban charms time and again…It is also a well-known fact that I will never refuse an opportunity to head to the Thai capital, even if it means a short, three-day trip.

So, when I was very kindly invited to join in on GoAir’s inaugural daily, direct flight from Mumbai to Bangkok (check out our Travel Bytes section below for more details) on a trip they had jointly curated with AccorHotels to experience both the new flight as well as one Accor’s newest properties, the Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok, I jumped at the opportunity.