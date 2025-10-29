Indian Gen-Z Couples Are Skipping Switzerland For Honeymoon In Vietnam, Dubai & Bali: Here's Why

Canva

When it comes to planning honeymoons, Indian Gen-Z couples are rewriting the rules and ditching postcard cliches along the way. Gone are the days when Europe’s snow-capped Alps or Swiss chalets topped every newlywed’s wish list. Today’s young couples are swapping those classic destinations for tropical beaches in Bali, vibrant streets in Vietnam, and luxe skylines in Dubai, all in search of something more personal, meaningful, and Instagram-worthy.

According to a recent Pickyourtrail survey, this generation isn't just looking for a vacation; they want a story to tell. About 62% of Gen Z travellers now prefer curated, experience-led holidays that reflect their personalities, compared to millennials, 38% of whom still choose comfort and familiarity. This shift is redefining what a “honeymoon” looks like.

Where they’re going

Vietnam and Dubai have quickly climbed the honeymoon charts, emerging as 2025’s hottest picks among young Indian travellers. While the Maldives, Bali, Thailand, and parts of Europe remain timeless favourites, Vietnam’s growing popularity stems from its perfect blend of affordability, culture, and adventure.

From Ha Long Bay’s scenic cruises to lantern-lit evenings in Hoi An, couples are finding romance in authenticity. Dubai, on the other hand, attracts those craving glam and grandeur, with rooftop dinners, desert safaris, and yacht dates now becoming the new honeymoon staples.

Cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad are leading the pack when it comes to honeymoon bookings, proving that India's metropolitan crowd is setting the tone for modern romance.

How much they’re spending

When it comes to budget, couples are willing to splurge for the experience. The average honeymoon spend now ranges between ₹1–2 lakh, while those opting for curated or luxury itineraries easily spend ₹3–4 lakh. Data also shows a steady 5% annual increase in honeymoon spending, reflecting how travel has evolved from an indulgence to an emotional investment.

Why Gen Z is choosing experiences over luxury

Unlike older generations who prioritised five-star resorts, Gen-Z honeymooners are chasing authenticity. They’re signing up for cooking classes in Bali, ring-making workshops in Vietnam, and holistic wellness retreats in Thailand, experiences that allow them to connect deeply with the culture and with each other. For this crowd, it’s not about the price tag or passport stamps; it’s about crafting moments that feel real and unforgettable.

From scenic sunsets in Bali to night markets in Hanoi, one thing is clear — for Indian Gen-Z couples, honeymoons are no longer about escaping reality; they’re about discovering it together.