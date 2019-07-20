The Leela Palace Udaipur is voted as ‘World’s Best Hotel’ by T+L USA

The Leela Palace Udaipur on the banks of Lake Pichola in Rajasthan, has been voted as the World’s Best Hotel by Travel + Leisure USA, Readers Award Survey 2019.

This accolade is received in recognition of its unique location, exquisite architecture and personalised experiences that connect guests with the rich cultural heritage/heart of the city.

Travel + Leisure World’s Best Award Survey is a world-renowned mark of excellence for travel and hospitality companies globally. It honours the finest travel experiences in the world selected by Travel+ Leisure’s global readership of discerning travellers.

Readers rate their experiences and evaluate hotels across the world on characteristics such as rooms, location, service, food and value. Rajiv Kaul, President, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said: “We are thrilled to receive this pinnacle accolade from readers of Travel + Leisure, USA.

It’s a badge of honour for our young and passionate team members, who are committed to delivering memorable experiences to our guests. This award comes at an exciting time as the hotel is all set to celebrate its 10th anniversary.