The first batch of Ayush and Aarvika Gupta's Anannt Oorja Safar was a big success

April 23: Dealing with a dreary life owing to unhealthiness is still a task. But not anymore! The youngest Reiki Healer, celebrity tarot card reader and numerologist Ayush Gupta and internationally certified yogini and actress Aarvika Gupta came up with their camp Spiritual Retreats which allows you to connect yourself spiritually and makes you understand how to implement it in your day-to-day- life. This Retreat is named as “Anannt oorja Safar”.

Understanding the importance of meditation in today's humdrum life, this camp was started with an initiative to help people who are encountering mental and physical drawbacks. Anannt Oorja Safar saw its first batch on March 16th, 2022. It was organised near Pawna Lake. The camp was exceptionally victorious and everyone who attended was highly optimistic about it.

Ayush believes that these 48 hours of spirituality can bestow you with extreme contentment and satisfaction. The first batch of Anannt Oorja was attended by multiple notable people, like Nisha Shetty, Karan Khandelwal, Parul Sharma, kunal Chhabra, Shumayla Shaikh etc. These individuals took to their Instagram and wrote about the this safar .

They described the whole experience as magical. Furthermore, narrating the activities, they claimed they were soothing and relaxing. Karan Khandelwal believes that this Safar wasn’t an escape from reality, but it showed the power to accept it. To conclude, every person who attended the camp felt it was soul-purifying and a very beautiful experience.

The true meaning of Anannt Oorja means infinite energy within us. Ayush Gupta says, "I wish everyone that knows about the inner energy we have. As we are full of energy, we just need to explore ourselves. We should use this power that the universe bestowed on us. "

Anannt Oorja Safar is a spiritual healing and yoga program. Activities undertaken here by the youngest Reiki healer, Ayush Gupta, will help you understand Reiki Healing Therapy, Self-Engineering, Sound Healing and more. While the certified yogini Aarvika Gupta enlightens us about the practice of Pranayama, Hatha Yoga, Power Yoga, Sun Salutation, Vinyasa, Yoga Nidra, Ajapa Japa, Seven Chakra Meditation, etc.

Wouldn't it be amazing to be a part of such a divine camp? If you too want to experience this feeling and explore your full potential, Ayush Gupta and Aarvika Gupta will soon announce their second batch. To not miss any details, keep checking their Instagram account.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 05:30 PM IST