Lufthansa to launch flight between Bengaluru and Munich

Lufthansa has announced the introduction of a new flight on the Bengaluru-Munich route. The new flight will fly out from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru five times a week, starting from Munich on 31st March 2020.

Lufthansa will operate their latest, state of the aircraft A350-900 with a configuration of 48 seats in Business Class, 21 seats in Premium Economy Class and 224 in Economy Class.

The new route would form a strong link between two important regional hubs, providing South India a direct connection with another important gateway to the European Mainland.

The development underlines Lufthansa’s strong India focus. With the operational expansion in Bengaluru, the airline aims to cater to the growing international traffic to Europe with its most premium travel experience to aspiring travellers from Bengaluru, the rest of Karnataka, but also Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Lufthansa already operates a daily flight from Bengaluru to Frankfurt.