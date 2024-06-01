Indian CA Travels To Switzerland With Family For ₹90,000; Shares Tips

An Indian CA took to X, claiming that his family of four had only paid ₹90,000 for an 11-day trip that included stops in 25 different Swiss towns. Since then, the Twitter thread has received 3.4 million views, indicating its viral nature.
"This is how we traveled Switzerland with over 25 towns in 11 days, including 4 boat trips at a total price of ₹90k for a family of 2 adults and 2 kids using the Swiss travel system; no travel agency will take you this route,” X user Mehul Shah said in the Twitter post.
The father of two stated that he had received two adult 15-day Swiss Travel tickets for ₹45,000 and a family card, which permits children under the age of sixteen to travel for free. Shah said he set up his base in Lausanne over the course of three days. He traveled to Gstaad on day two, a resort "near the cities of Zweisimmen and Saanen, and a town for celebrities."
"You can board a Panoramic Goldenpass train from Montreux which has a more scenic route," he said later. Reservations are not required, and most of the time you can still get a seat without one. Therefore, more than ten+ panoramic trains are covered by the Swiss Pass as well.He scheduled a "relaxing day" and visited the Olympic museum in Lausanne on the third day. The
On day 4, the family changed the base to Mierengen, where one can “get properties at almost 1/3rd rates from main tourist areas like Interlaken or Lucerne.” The same day, the family went on another boat cruise from Lake Brienz to Interlaken, which was free on Swiss Pass.In the next few lines, he shared yet another tip: “SBB has a unique service to transfer luggage at 12 CHF per luggage from one town to another. Although costly, I would recommend using this as if we analyse our per day cost, which goes wasted while we checkout from one hotel, change city and check in at another hotel. Here, you will have hands free while intercity travel so can visit many small towns in between by Hop on - Hop off any train.”
The family then opted for the less “touristy but much more beautiful mountain Mannlichen.” Shah added, “The journey till Interlaken- Lauterbrunnen - Wengen even though Cogwheel train is covered by Swiss Pass We took Cable Car from Wengen to Mannlichen and then took a Gondola from Mannlichen to Grindelwald and the excursion was opened just today for Summer 2024. The total cost for family of 4 was just Rs. 7,000 for a-way ride.”
Mehul Shah and family took a train to Bern on day 6 of his trip. He expressed, “You cannot miss the Clock towers and the two main shopping streets of Kramgasse and Gerechtigkeitsgasse are in the center of the Old Town. The UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site is lined with six kilometres of arcades that invite visitors to enjoy a special kind of shopping experience. You will find trams running along the city, which is again free with Swiss Pass.”
"This is like a Hidden Gem I am going to share! Take a train to Luzern for an hour. Take a scenic boat cruise to Vitznau from Pier 1 for an hour. Board Europe’s Oldest Cogwheel Railway to Mt. Rigi—40 min. and behold!” X user @mehulshahca further wrote.
He added, “On May 21, 1871, Europe's first mountain railway departed on its inaugural ascent from Vitznau to Rigi Staffelhöhe—a milestone in the history of Mount Rigi. Today, Mount Rigi and its cogwheel railways present itself as a unique mountain railway paradise and all this again included in Swiss Pass without a single penny extra.”He also shared food options which one can explore: “Lausanne - Shanti - Indian. Gstaad - Mango - Indian. Bern - Tibis - Pure Vegan - Pay as per weight. Zermatt - Golden India - Indian. Mereingen - Hotel Sherlock Homes - Run by Indians Made Pure Jain food for us.”
“And as Gujaratis - Ghar ka Khana Thepla, Khichdi Locho, and homemade nachos. We bring vegetables from Coop or Migros and cook one time (which also helps to save cost ) or manage breakfast,” he further shared.