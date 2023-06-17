India Ensures Hassle-Free Travel For Hajj Pilgrims | Twitter

India ensured that its people get hassle-free travel to Hajj. For the same, the country provided the best transport facilities to the pilgrims doing a Hajj Yatra. Earlier this month, special flights flew female passengers to the religious site and the travel took care of all facilities in need including medical care, bus services, and any other.

Saud Hafiz, a media adviser and enthusiast covering Saudi-India relations, took to social media to share a glimpse into the efforts of the Indian Haj Mission towards assisting Indian Hajj Yatris in their pilgrimage. He tweeted about how the Indian government improved the experience of their pilgrims visiting the holy place.

"In recent years, the Indian government has made efforts to streamline the Hajj process and improve the experience for Indian pilgrims. This has included initiatives such as digitizing the application process, enhancing transportation and accommodation facilities, and increasing the number of flights available for pilgrims," Hafiz said in a tweet while also acknowledging the bus services provided by the Indian Haj Mission. He called the later to be "by far the best transport arrangement in Azizia."

The media personnel also shared visuals showing Hajj pilgrims utilising the provided facilities with proper staff assistance.

On Thursday, the Ambassador of India to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Suhel Khan along with Consul Haj Mohd. Jaleel greeted Indian pilgrims visiting Makkah and learned that "Pilgrims were happy with the arrangements." The Embassy of India in Riyadh informed that the bureaucrat duo also visited many branch dispensaries, offices, and pilgrim buildings.

Earlier in June this year, the first women-only Hajj flight took off from Calicut International Airport at Karipur in Kerala after Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla flagged off the flight. This was a historic moment for India which saw not only passengers but also the pilot and crew of the aircraft being women. The Air India Express flight carrying 145 women pilgrims and six women crew made the first such flight from Kerala for women pilgrims without mehram or a male companion.

Also, the first flight of Haj 2023 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir flew on Wednesday (June 7) for Saudi Arabia. Shujaat Ahmed Qureshi, executive officer of J&K Haj committee told media that for the first time after a decade, Haj pilgrims will land directly at Jeddah from Srinagar this year.

