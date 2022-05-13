From India to Africa: How to plan the best best family safari tours

African safaris are all the rage and feature on the bucket lists of most adventurous people.

But while we yearn to take such a trip, most of us are often clueless about where to begin. The situation may feel overwhelming when it is a family trip, and there are the needs of the little ones to consider.

For instance, how do you plan a successful vacation to Kenya ? How do you know which destinations to visit and the ideal time to visit?

You might also be plagued by apprehension regarding how you shall shuttle the family around once you get there.

The legitimate concern of how much the trip costs is also at the back of our minds. After all, no one wants to be bombarded with a huge bill they had not planned for or to be locked out of some fun activities they had thought they'd enjoy!

This write-up details the essential factors you need to bear in mind while planning such a holiday. It also points out items you should note to take with you on the trip and informs you about what you are likely to find while on a Kenya safari.

Destinations

Researching your destination is vital.

It gives you a rough idea of the different categories of attractions the country has to offer and mentally prepares you for the planning phase of your trip.

Among the categories of tours, you need to consider when contemplating a Kenya tour are wildlife safaris , cultural tours, and beach/ coastal safaris.

You may check out the numerous game reserves and national parks on a wildlife safari and what animals they host.

On average, most of the parks, reserves, and conservancies have plenty of the Big Five (lion, leopard, rhino, elephant, and Cape buffalo) populations.

In this regard, a top game reserve is the Maasai Mara, which also serves as the center stage for the annual wildebeest migration- one of the most phenomenal spectacles of the modern world.

Lions are some of the animals to see in the Mara | Unsplash

On a beach safari, you and your loved ones can drop down to the warm Kenyan coast and sample the numerous beaches spread across several towns

The multi-award-winning Diani beach on the south coast is key among them, with its stunning white sands and exquisite turquoise blue waters.

On the other hand, cultural tours mainly comprise visits to see indigenous Kenyan communities such as the Maasai; whose villages you will find at the heart of the Maasai Mara.

Living with the wild animals is second nature to the Maasai, who are dauntless even in the face of one of the world’s fiercest predators- the African lion.

Travel agency

With a rough idea of the attractions on offer, it is time to get an in-depth look into your preferred itinerary items.

The most efficient way to go about this is by enlisting the services of a professional travel agent who will answer any queries you may have regarding your potential destination choices.

Most agencies are open to a free skype consultation and will help you decide which attractions to visit.

A professional perspective especially comes in handy when determining the ideal time to visit particular areas.

For the best insights on the matter, consider going for a homegrown tour company as it benefits from the services of local guides and consultants who know the country like the backs of their hands.

Based on your budget and preferences, an expert tour agent will enable you to craft a customized safari itinerary or pick one from their pre-designed safari packages.

These professionals also provide logistical support, including transportation once you arrive in the country, so you needn’t worry about getting around.

Advertisement

Guided vs Self-driven tours

At this point, you may be asking yourself, what if I do a self-drive tour and dispense with the safari agent altogether?

While self-driven safaris are possible, they may not be ideal for new travellers.

Besides the apparent unfamiliarity with the terrain, you will also miss out on learning more about your attractions. Those who opt for self-drive wildlife safaris an use 4x4 safari vehicles such as the toyota land cruiser, Nissan Patrol, Toyota Fortuner, and others. For city ann beach transfers, small cars such as the Mazda Axela, Toyota Auris, and Toyota premio are used.

Native tour guides and drivers are worth their weight in gold.

They will show you hidden exciting facts about Kenya, its people, and animals more than any book could.

The enthraling tales that these native guides deliver make for memorable moments for those travelling with children.

What to carry

A trip to Africa is an opportunity for your young one to learn about unique animals, and taking along a few educational books won't hurt.

It helps them connect what they learn from books and what they will see first-hand.

Should you have a pair of binoculars, take them along too, although most travel agencies provide a complementary pair.

Also, remember to pack lightweight cotton clothes as Kenya has warm tropical weather for most of the year.

Equally important is to ensure you carry dependable credit cards alongside a bit of money in cash. Most outlets in Kenya accept major credit cards, with Visa cards being the most widely used.

Visa application and ticketing

Before buying your flight tickets, ensure you have your visa approvals duly issued.

Application for a visa from Kenya's immigration department is done online and is a straightforward process.

Forget airport queues; all you need to do is visit www.evisa.go.ke to begin your application. Payment for the Visa can be made securely on the platform via credit card.

As part of the approval requirements for entry into Kenya, you will need to furnish negative Covid-19 test results and Yellow fever and Coronavirus vaccination certificates.

Please note to upload the negative PCR test results on the Kenya ministry of health website.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 10:08 PM IST