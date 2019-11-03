Foodie Heaven: Hungry in Ladakh

Crossing Khardung La we were in the Nubra valley and the mountains in the distance were the Karakoram, the gateway to Central Asia. Driving up to the monastery at Diskit, with its enormous statue of the Buddha and the lamasery on the neighbouring hill, all neat and tidy and picturesque as a postcard... in that otherwise stark landscape are images hard to

forget.

At Hunder, in the Nubra valley, are the two-humped Bactrian camels with rides available only in the afternoons, presumably after the camels have had their lunch and rest. A night halt in the Pratappur area (usually called Partapur sector) and the next day we went to Turtuk in the valley of the river Shyok. This is one noisy river, a tributary of the Indus which it joins in Gilgit, in Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK), its fast-flowing water making a sound which can be heard in the fields high above the riverbed.

It was here, at Turtuk, that we had the famous Balti food and the region brings to life one’s mental images of Central Asia: high, sharp-edged mountains, poplar and willow trees, green patches in an otherwise stark landscape. There were also these fields, extensive ones, green leaves and white flowers which we discovered formed the staple of the region: buckwheat.

While in Turtuk, we met Sultan Manthal Beg, a descendant of the Yagoo dynasty that once ruled Baltistan. The elegantly turned out gentleman gave a quick rundown on the history of the region: a first person history lesson.

The next day we drove to Pangong Tso, the eastern end of the lake forming our border with China. Here, a lunch of thukpa, the soup-y noodles with vegetables, some chicken and dumplings making it a meal in a bowl, went down fast: the preparation was hot (temperature-wise) while there was a cool breeze blowing off the lake.

On the journey to Leh, we saw the sheep from which is sourced that valuable wool, Pashmina, tiny dots grazing far below in the valley. And the yak which provides the milk for yak cheese, a cheese that seems hard but is soft and slightly salty.

Ladakh is calling tourists through the year: the dead of winter sees the extreme kind who walk on frozen rivers and trek the mountains...For us, September was the right time, the apricot and apple trees still laden with ripening fruit, often to be plucked and popped straight into the mouth. Now that’s being close to nature.