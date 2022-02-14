Dubai: Enjoy the thrill and excitement of Desert Safari Dubai

Desert safari is one of Dubai's most exciting and thrilling holidaying experiences. The mesmerizing view of long sprawled dunes to the extent your eyes can see takes your breath away. A unique experience unlike any hill station or marine trip, the safari is full of adventure and experiencing the desert up close. The best time to experience desert safari is between November to March when the desert is not very hot, even during daytime.

A pickup from the hotel and witnessing the ultimate beauty of Dubai's state-of-the-art infrastructure is just the beginning of this exciting trip that you will remember for many decades to come. The sun rays make the dunes look golden and shining. You might have heard about dune bashing but experiencing it personally is an excitement of many levels up. Sitting in a 4x4 Land Cruiser and going up down on big golden dunes will pop your heart out many times. You will often feel that the vehicle would topple or trap inside the big dune, never coming out, but that's just the thrill part of Desert Safari Dubai. If you are even more daredevil, you can try the extreme adventure safari, in which you are taken to the red sand area of the desert.

The desert is so picturesque that you will fill the phone with thousands of pictures on various stoppage points of the safari. When you reach the campsite, the view is entirely different. A beautifully decorated Bedouin campsite welcomes you with vibrant Arabian heritage and hospitality colors. A tastefully decorated camp gives you a glimpse of royal Arabian life. As the sun sets glory of the desert reaches its peak. The camp activities also start unfolding. In a relaxed environment, belly dancers captivate you with their finesse in their art. On the other side, the world-class artisans of the fire show will steal your heart. The henna artists will design a beautiful Arabic design on your hands. Tanura dancers energize the whole environment with their captivating spins.

As the night sets in, the desert looks entirely different. From golden, it turns into silver glitter sprinkled everywhere. Moonlight creates magic in its exquisiteness. An unlimited variety of delicious delicacies is served under the open sky. The live food counters and beautiful aroma of Arabian food under the galaxy of stars is a lifetime experience in its own way. After dinner, you are either taken back to the hotel or spend the night in the tents within the campsite.

Dubai desert safari is a complete family enjoyment. Numerous options are given depending on your choice and budget. Even people who do not go there for adventure get an unforgettable experience. They are directly taken to the campsite in a completely smooth ride. There are fun activities near the campsite that will provide ultimate enjoyment to the visitors. Quad biking and sandboarding on dunes just outside the camp can be enjoyed by even the kids above 5 years of age.

Desert safaris are available in various shifts and with multiple facilities. From pocket-friendly to a luxurious one and from group to solo, you can opt according to your wish. The tour operators provide morning to evening and even overnight timings to suit your requirements. Whether you are a single traveler or with family and friends, there is a desert safari for everyone.

Your adherence to only a few instructions and guidelines by your tour operator will make this experience even more joyful and fulfilling. Whether you are a first-time visitor or have had a stint here before, the desert safari will always give some new experiences and new memories to take along with you back home.

