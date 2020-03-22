Chasing the Vibe: Nikita Chawla chalks a 24 hour itinerary through Lucknow

I was invited to give a keynote session at Lucknow University after which I extended my stay by exactly 24 hours. My self-imposed mission had three parts to it.

First was to visit the Bada Imambara, the second was to enjoy a leisurely meal and third was to procure a nauka keel from the Gomti river for astrological purposes – all in a day’s work. Read on to see how I managed it in a race against time...

Tonga ride and Imambara

“Tashreef rakhiye”. I looked at my tonga guide as I gingerly sat on the rickety rickshaw careful not to displace the same with my weight. Hordes of tourists flock here every day to catch glimpses of Lucknow in its former glory and witness chunks of history hidden in its labyrinthine maze (bhoolbhoolaiya) and architectural splendor and I was no exception.