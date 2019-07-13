Airbnb celebrates the power of people with ‘That’s Why We Airbnb’

Airbnb recently celebrated the launch of its recent marketing campaign ‘That’s Why We Airbnb’ with hosts, guests and influencers sharing their travel stories. Airbnb’s brand friends like Mandira Bedi, Jim Sarbh, Pooja Dhingra, and host Ravi Vazirani together with the heroes of the campaign came together to celebrate the spirit of individuality and their love for travel.

Committed to creating a world where anyone can belong anywhere, Airbnb’s recent campaign narrated the stories of real travellers on their unique Airbnb-powered adventures across the globe. The concept for each anecdotal story explains how ‘someone like me’ has the freedom to opt for a personally unique Airbnb, while travelling. The ease and security of having a place that feels like home, allows travellers to assert their individuality and choose for themselves, no holds barred.