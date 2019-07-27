Airbnb and Thrive Global India partner to launch ‘Thrive Retreats’ for Corporates

Recognising the increasing impact of stress, rampant in the lives of Indian professionals and the need to rejuvenate and recharge, Airbnb, the world’s largest community-driven hospitality platform recntly, announced the launch of ‘Thrive Retreats’ as Airbnb Experiences.

Created in partnership with Thrive Global India, the technology-based media and corporate services company founded by Arianna Huffington, ‘Thrive Retreats’ are bookable on Airbnb and will offer corporate groups curated wellness retreats and business off sites in different parts of the world.

Encouraging companies and their employees to switch off and indulge in some much-needed time off from work, ‘Thrive Retreats’, will take place at breath-taking Airbnb villas, considered ideal for a relaxing, stress-free getaway.

Curated as a holistic sojourn for attendees, these retreats will also offer select Airbnb Experiences to help channel mental peace and wellness, spanning the health, wellness and nature categories.