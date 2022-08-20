Representative Image |

India, with its countless attractions and experiences, is among the best family holiday destinations worldwide. With beautiful beaches, backwaters, hill stations, desert, and many more exciting options, it is undoubtedly one of the most popular tourist destinations.

However, unforeseen events like theft or accidents can ruin the travel experience. Hence, travellers can opt for a domestic travel insurance cover in the form of pocket insurance that provides financial support against unexpected accidents or incidents during a trip.

10 Best Holiday Destinations in India to Visit with Family

It is not an easy task to select a handful from multiple family vacation places. So, if you have been searching for some of the best holiday destinations in India to visit with family, consider the below mentioned list:

Kerala (God’s own country)

Located in the southern state of India, Kerala is rightly called God’s own country due to its lush green landscapes and crystalline beaches. The lean strip of land along the Arabian Sea brags of its natural vegetation, enriched flora and fauna, backwaters and beaches with the most romantic views. Therefore, visiting Kerala can be a super relaxing and refreshing trip for both parents and children.

Must visit: Munnar (hill station), Kovalam beaches, backwaters of Alleppey, etc.

Things to do: Watch snake boat races, houseboat stay, etc.

Himachal Pradesh

Situated in the extreme northern part of the Asian subcontinent, Himachal Pradesh encompasses a region of scenic beauty in the western Himalayas, proffering snow-covered mountains, thickly forested valleys, large lakes, cascading streams and more. Starting from river rafting, and trekking expeditions to scenic landscapes, it is an appropriate place to visit with family or friends.

Must visit: Rohtang pass and Manali for snow-covered mountains, McLeodganj for trekking trails, Shimla for scenic beauty

Things to do: Hiking, paragliding, trekking

Rajasthan

Rajasthan is primarily situated in north-western India and never ceases to attract or impress tourists with its beauty and old-world charm. It is home to remarkable forts like Chittor fort, Mehrangarh fort and places like Umaid Bhawan, Jal Mahal, etc., altogether making it a stunning place for a perfect holiday with family and friends. You can explore vast deserts, amazing Havelis and majestic places like Jodhpur, Ranthambore, Udaipur, etc.

Must visit: Jodhpur for magnificent handicrafts, Chittorgarh for treasure trove and more

Things to do: Visit lakes and temples, wildlife experience

Nainital and Jim Corbett National Park

It is a charming Himalayan Lake town and one of the most popular hill stations in Northern India. The elevated mountains and crystal-clear lake add up to the beauty of the town. The best time to visit this place is March and June. Embraced amidst seven lush valleys of Uttarakhand, Naini Lake is one of the famous getaway spots for enthusiastic travellers. Moreover, situated about three hours away from Nainital, Jim Corbett is the most sought-after wild-life resort. More than 70, 000 tourists visit this national park throughout the year.

Must visit: Naini lake for a boat ride, tiffin top for the view of the Himalayas, Govind Ballabh Pant Zoo

Things to do: Snow view point, Nainital Lake

Coorg, Ooty, Kodaikanal

If you are planning a trip to South India for its serene beauty, these places serve as a perfect holiday destination for spending a refreshing time. These most promising destinations with historical grandeur and enchanting nature make them perfect for family vacations. Moreover, the lush green hills, beautiful rivers and lakes, dense forests and amazing weather will make the trip just heavenly.

Must visit: Abbey falls, Madikeri fort, Avalanche lake, Kodai lake, Dolphin’s nose

Things to do: Visit National Parks

Banaras

Varanasi, or Banaras is the world’s oldest city. It is situated by the ghats of the holy river Ganga, and a must visit for an amazing religious experience. This city is a centre of music, dance and art. It symbolises spiritualism and philosophy and attracts tourists with its magical evening chants and aartis.

Must visit: Jnana Vapi or Well of Wisdom, Kashi Vishwanath temple, Banaras Emporium, Ramnagar Fort and more

Things to do: Visiting historical fort, experience the Ganga ghat

Darjeeling

If you want to start your holiday with a hill station, Darjeeling has always been one of the preferred places to visit with family. Situated in the north of West Bengal, this place has comforting tea-estates, springs flowing through the hills and picturesque landscapes. Widely known as the ‘Queen of the Hills’ because of Kanchenjunga, Darjeeling has the most spectacular scenery. Additionally, you can find traditional bakeries and eateries that provide quality food and beverage.

Must visit: Tea Gardens, Batasia Loop, Japanese Peace Pagoda, Lamahatta and more

Things to do: Breakfast at Glenarys’ and Keventers, stroll at the mall, rafting, toy train ride, etc.

Puducherry

Puducherry is undoubtedly one of the most attractive places in India. If you visit this place with family, you see a modern city that has emerged from its past; carefully conserving the same. This union territory is surrounded by a quaint coastline, where one can engage in fun activities. The best time to visit this place is between October and February.

Must visit: Shri Aurobindo Ashram, Paradise beach, Rock beach, Chunnambar boat house, Seaside Promenade

Things to do: Explore French architecture and archaeology, visit Auroville, walk or sunbathe on the beaches etc.

Hampi, Karnataka

One of the most amazing spots for a family vacation in India is Hampi. Surrounded by the remnants of Vijayanagar Empire, this place is well-known for its historical significance. Moreover, it is home to various temples, monuments, platforms and regal pavilions. By visiting this place, you can teach your kids a lot about history.

Must visit: Group of monuments, Matanga hill, Virupaksha temple, Elephant stables, Lotus Mahal etc.

Things to do: Photography, archaeological exploration and more

Kashmir

Considered one of the best places in India to visit with family, Kashmir has plenty of breath-taking scenic beauty, thereby making it a paradise for travellers. This mini-Switzerland of India attracts numerous tourists across the world. So, you can visit this paradise and meditate in the flower valley.

Must visit: Gulmarg for Skiing, Pahalgam for Baisaran valley, Srinagar for boat rides

Things to do: Shikara riding, river rafting, Gondola ride, etc.

Now that you know the most interesting holiday destinations in India to go with your family, you must focus on protecting yourself in case of medical emergencies. By purchasing a domestic travel insurance plan available on various online platforms, you can protect yourself from unwanted situations like a loss or damage of luggage, accidents or hotel cancellations, etc. Such comprehensive coverage secures your finances against these contingencies.

Moreover, these effective insurance plans are available in the form of pocket insurance and provide assistance during unexpected car breakdowns on a journey across 700 locations in the country. As a part of this insurance plan, you can also block credit/debit cards in just one call in case of wallet theft.

To conclude, by opting for a domestic travel insurance policy offered by reputed insurance companies, travellers can efficiently cover their domestic trips against any unforeseen eventualities.