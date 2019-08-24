1 on1 with Roop Pratap Choudhary, MD, Noor Mahal Karnal and Jewel Group of Hotels

What was the whole idea behind creating a hotel on the scale that Noor Mahal has been built on?

Noor Mahal was actually an intentional step to go against the conventional tide. When hoteliers across the country were only following modern architecture, we decided to build a palatial hotel on a monumental scale and embrace our rich heritage.

It was an ambitious and mammoth step, but we committed ourselves to give shape to our dream. Noor Mahal is an ode to our rich Indian culture and our family lineage, a celebration of the true Indian architectural genius, warm Indian hospitality and the Indian art of cooking and serving.

Every aspect of Noor Mahal has been designed and curated to give the perfect Indian royal experience to our guests. Even when we were building the hotel in the 2000s, the idea was to recreate the architecture wow of the royal era and recapture the grandeur of Indian palaces. We want travellers both Indian and of foreign origin to immerse into the real royal experience and connect with our heritage.

Whom do you see as being the ideal type of guest that Noor Mahal seeks to attract?

Noor Mahal has earned its repute as of the most preferred wedding destinations of the country. We are happy that we are able to deliver a satisfactory experience for our guests and make their stay comfortable and memorable.

We are also delighted that private groups and individuals frequent us for a staycation as much as organisations choose us as their MICE-destination. Guests from across North India – Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, etc, keep us busy throughout the year. And now we want to increase our reach to travellers from other parts of the country and abroad.

What are some of the reasons why Noor Mahal has become an extremely preferred destination for weddings in the NCR?

Indians value quality of service, ambience, great quality of food and most of all a seamless flow with warm hospitality from their hospitality experience. Apart from equipment, resources, and expertise, we put in a hundred percent dedication in every project.

A gala wedding demands a magnificent venue, the latest state-of-the-art facilities, and warm hospitality. Spread over 10 acres and 3,50,000 square feet of carpet area with 13 beautiful banquet halls, and unmatched facilities and attentive service, Noor Mahal has gained the repute of hosting the finest weddings in India.

The 126-room five-star luxury property is apt for organising any big event. Be it Deewan-e-aam, Deewan-e-Khas or any part of the hotel, make for a perfect setting for beautiful, Instagram worthy venues.

How does Noor Mahal deal with sustainability and its impact on the society and environment given its scale and size?

The hotel uses bare minimum artificial powers whether it is in the form of air, light, and water. In most of the rooms, every room is literally lit with natural light. We are also the pioneers of grey water harvesting from the hotel industry in the region.

Rain harvesting system is prevalent in Karnal which is being used in many parts of the area in and around the city. With ample opportunities for meditation and rejuvenation, Noor Mahal is a haven of mystical peace and natural serenity.

Environment conservation, rejuvenation, health, and wellness is at the core of Noor Mahal offerings. We also encourage nature walks and farm to fork concept to bring our guests closer to mother nature.