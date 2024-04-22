 World Matchplay Billiards Championship: Sourav Kothari, Dhruv Sitwala Clinch Silver And Bronze Medals
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsWorld Matchplay Billiards Championship: Sourav Kothari, Dhruv Sitwala Clinch Silver And Bronze Medals

World Matchplay Billiards Championship: Sourav Kothari, Dhruv Sitwala Clinch Silver And Bronze Medals

The Kolkata-based Kothari tripped at the final hurdle, losing rather tamely to Englishman David Causier 2-8 in the best-of-15-frame, 100up final.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
article-image

Indian ace billiards players Sourav Kothari and Dhurv Sitwala won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the World Matchplay Billiards championship held at Carlow, Ireland on Sunday.

The Kolkata-based Kothari tripped at the final hurdle, losing rather tamely to Englishman David Causier 2-8 in the best-of-15-frame, 100up final.

Earlier in the semi-finals, India No. 2 Kothari, defeated Indian National champion and India No. 1 Sitwala 7-3 in the best-of-13-frame contest. Causier tamed countryman Martin Goodwill 7-2 to book his place in the final.

In the quarter-finals, the left-handed Mumbai-based Sitwala brushed aside the challenge from England’s fancied cueist Robert Hall 6-4 and Kothari sidelined reigning World champion Peter Gilchrist recording a 6-4 win to set up an all-Indian semi-final encounter.

Read Also
All India CCI Billiards Classic 2024: Pankaj Advani Outclass Wilson Jone To Retain The Crown
article-image

In the other last eight matches, Causier was in great form and blanked host country’s Aidan Murray 6-0, while Goodwill prevailed over Peter Sheehan 6-2.

Results – Quarter-finals: Sourav Kothari beat Peter Gilchrist 6-4; Dhruv Sitwala beat Robert Hall 6-4; David Causier beat Aidan Murray 6-0; Martin Goodwill beat Peter Sheehan 6-2.

Semi-finals: Sourav Kothari beat Dhruv Sitwala 7-3; David Causier beat Martin Goodwill 7-2.

Final: David Causier beat Sourav Kothari 8-2.

Read Also
All India CCI Billiards Classic 2024: Peter Gilchrist Comes From Behind To Beat Dhruv Sitwala
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Mumbai Police Recover Gun, Cartridges From Tapi River In Surat

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Mumbai Police Recover Gun, Cartridges From Tapi River In Surat

Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into 8-Feet-Deep Pit Outside Mankhurd Railway Station

Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into 8-Feet-Deep Pit Outside Mankhurd Railway Station

Tragic! 16-Year-Old Boy Suffers Heart Attack, Dies While Watching Videos On Mobile In UP's Amroha

Tragic! 16-Year-Old Boy Suffers Heart Attack, Dies While Watching Videos On Mobile In UP's Amroha

Video: Hyderabad Techie Dies After Falling Into Uncovered Water Tank In Hostel

Video: Hyderabad Techie Dies After Falling Into Uncovered Water Tank In Hostel

VIDEO: 5-Month-Old Girl Found Dead In Water Tank Of House, Parents Accuse Each Other Of Murder In...

VIDEO: 5-Month-Old Girl Found Dead In Water Tank Of House, Parents Accuse Each Other Of Murder In...