World Matchplay Billiards Championship: Sourav Kothari, Dhruv Sitwala Clinch Silver And Bronze Medals

Indian ace billiards players Sourav Kothari and Dhurv Sitwala won the silver and bronze medals respectively in the World Matchplay Billiards championship held at Carlow, Ireland on Sunday.
The Kolkata-based Kothari tripped at the final hurdle, losing rather tamely to Englishman David Causier 2-8 in the best-of-15-frame, 100up final.
Earlier in the semi-finals, India No. 2 Kothari, defeated Indian National champion and India No. 1 Sitwala 7-3 in the best-of-13-frame contest. Causier tamed countryman Martin Goodwill 7-2 to book his place in the final.
In the quarter-finals, the left-handed Mumbai-based Sitwala brushed aside the challenge from England’s fancied cueist Robert Hall 6-4 and Kothari sidelined reigning World champion Peter Gilchrist recording a 6-4 win to set up an all-Indian semi-final encounter.
In the other last eight matches, Causier was in great form and blanked host country’s Aidan Murray 6-0, while Goodwill prevailed over Peter Sheehan 6-2.
Results – Quarter-finals: Sourav Kothari beat Peter Gilchrist 6-4; Dhruv Sitwala beat Robert Hall 6-4; David Causier beat Aidan Murray 6-0; Martin Goodwill beat Peter Sheehan 6-2.
Semi-finals: Sourav Kothari beat Dhruv Sitwala 7-3; David Causier beat Martin Goodwill 7-2.
Final: David Causier beat Sourav Kothari 8-2.