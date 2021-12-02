e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 03:18 PM IST

WATCH: Viral video of monkey visiting barber shop get a shave leaves the internet impressed; netizens call him a 'Gentleman'

The monkey can be seen quite at ease during his grooming session as he is calmly getting a shave, following every instruction of the hairdresser.
FPJ Web Desk
Grooming and maintaining a presentable appearance have become an important part of modern day lifestyle. Both men and women these days spend a generous amount of money styling themselves and keeping up with the latest fashion trends. Influenced by this a monkey too has become conscious of his looks.

A video featuring a monkey visiting a hairdresser is being widely circulated on social media. The video was posted by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on Twitter who seemed greatly impressed by the style conscious monkey and said he looked ‘smart’ after he his session at the ‘beauty parlour’. The clip has picked over 1,000 views.

In the video, a monkey can be seen patiently sitting on a chair at the salon with a towel wrapped around his collar. A hairdresser then combs his facial hair and trims it with an electric trimmer. The monkey can be seen quite at ease during his grooming session as he is calmly getting a shave, following every instruction of the hairdresser.

The video is winning hearts on the micro blogging site with plenty of users being impressed by the 'gentleman monkey.'

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 03:16 PM IST
