WATCH: Viral video of monkey visiting barber shop get a shave leaves the internet impressed; netizens call him a 'Gentleman'

Grooming and maintaining a presentable appearance have become an important part of modern day lifestyle. Both men and women these days spend a generous amount of money styling themselves and keeping up with the latest fashion trends. Influenced by this a monkey too has become conscious of his looks.

A video featuring a monkey visiting a hairdresser is being widely circulated on social media. The video was posted by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on Twitter who seemed greatly impressed by the style conscious monkey and said he looked ‘smart’ after he his session at the ‘beauty parlour’. The clip has picked over 1,000 views.

Watch Video Here:

In the video, a monkey can be seen patiently sitting on a chair at the salon with a towel wrapped around his collar. A hairdresser then combs his facial hair and trims it with an electric trimmer. The monkey can be seen quite at ease during his grooming session as he is calmly getting a shave, following every instruction of the hairdresser.

The video is winning hearts on the micro blogging site with plenty of users being impressed by the 'gentleman monkey.'

Have a look at the comments:

शैव अच्छे से होनी चाहिए क्यो कि आज मेरी शादी है l — Ashok Dadhich (@AshokDadhich_) November 29, 2021

Nice — Salman Qureshi (@Salman29468022) November 29, 2021

Gentleman monkey,, thanks god this monkey is not having similar character what I have seen,, one of them would have turned the salon upside down 😀😀 — Rajiv Chaubey (Get your jab) (@Rajiv_chaubey) November 30, 2021

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 03:16 PM IST