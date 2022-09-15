Vivo V25 5G launched in India 90Hz AMOLED display, 50MP selfie camera, colour-changing back; price, specifications

Last month, Vivo unveiled the Vivo V25 Pro 5G in India. The device arrived with a starting price of Rs 35,999. Today, the company unveiled the Vivo V25 5G. Some of the key features of the V25 include a 90Hz AMOLED display, a Dimensity 9-series chipset, a 50-megapixel front camera, and 64-megapixel triple rear cameras. It goes without saying that one of the major attractions of the V25 is that it features a colour-changing rear panel. Here is all the information on the specifications, features, and price of the device.

Vivo V25 5G specifications and features

Starting from the front, the Vivo V25 5G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a teardrop notch. It offers an FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display notch features a 50-megapixel camera with eye-autofocus functionality.

The V25’s rear camera setup has a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. The phone runs on the Android 12 OS, which is overlaid with the FunTouch OS UI.

The V25 5G is powered by the Dimensity 900 chipset, which carries support for 5G connectivity. The handset comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset is packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 44W rapid charging.

The other features offered by the device include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port. It is fitted with a colour-changing AG fluorite glass on the back that can shift colours based on the way light reaches the rear shell.

Vivo V25 5G price in India, availability

The Vivo V25 5G has arrived in India in two options: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 27,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 31,999. It comes in Elegant Black and Surfing Blue. Only the latter supports the colour-changing feature. The first sale date of the V25 is yet to be confirmed. Interested buyers can pre-book the handset on Flipkart starting at 3pm today. Those who pre-book the device will benefit from a flat discount of Rs 2,500 via ICICI, SBI, and HDFC Bank cards.