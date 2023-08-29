UP: Allahabad High Court Begins Hearing On Maintainability Of Gyanvapi Premises Ownership Case

Gyanvapi Mosque | File

Lucknow: A hearing began on Monday in the Allahabad High Court on whether the case regarding the ownership of the Gyanvapi premises going on in the Varanasi court is maintainable or not. A writ in this regard has been filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Committee of the mosque and Sunni Central Waqf Board in the High Court. The High Court has fixed September 12 as the next date for hearing this case.

Earlier Justice Prakash Padia had reserved the judgement in this case after hearing the argument that continued for 75 days. The judgement in the case was to be delivered on Monday by Justice Padia but using his constitutional powers Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakar recalled this case and started hearing it.

"Govt’s duty is to maintain law & order only"

As soon as the hearing began, the Chief Justice asked the Additional Advocate General of UP, MC Chaturvedi to explain the government’s view on this matter. The AAG said that the state government is not a party in the civil suit.

However, in the cases filed at the High Court the state government has been made a party. He said that the government’s duty is to maintain law & order only and it has nothing to do with the civil suit. The Chief Justice heard the mosque committee, the waqf board as well and the Hindu party also. He has fixed September 12 as the next date for hearing the case.

Read Also UP: Varanasi Court Says No To Media Coverage Of ASI Survey In Gyanvapi Premises

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)