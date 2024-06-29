 'The Cricket for Cause' Charity-Based Box-Cricket Tournament Concludes Successfully
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 10:11 PM IST
article-image

It was a day when cricket and charity came together on the same page as Harsh Tulsyan, a 12th grade student of Woodstock School, Mussoorie, organised ‘The Cricket for Cause ‘24 indoor box cricket tournament, powered by AU Small Finance Bank which concluded successfully at the Mahalaxmi Sports Ground, on Saturday.

The event brought together a total of 13 enthusiastic teams from across Mumbai for a day of exciting matches and charitable giving.

It also included one sponsored team from Akanksha, who were invited to showcase their talent. Akanksha Foundation works with children from low-income families.

The driving force behind the Cricket for Cause ’24 tournament is young Harsh, who has single-handedly planned and executed the tournament to raise funds for his school's community engagement program.

This program is involved in various charitable activities, from animal welfare to healthcare to aiding children in their education.

The tournament featured a series of intense matches in a 6-a-side box cricket format. The competition was fierce, with all 13 teams displaying remarkable sportsmanship and skill.

article-image

The success of Cricket for Cause ’24 was made possible through the generous support of several sponsors:

AU Small Finance Bank (Top Performing Bank in India): The primary sponsor of the event, providing essential financial backing and support.

IGP (India’s Leading Gifting Platform): Contributed gift hampers for all the winners, adding an extra layer of excitement for the participants.

R3 Corporate Advisors (Boutique Debt Solution Provider): Sponsored the venue, the Mahalaxmi Sports Stadium, ensuring a top-notch location for the tournament.

Happilo (India’s Largest Healthy Snacking Firm): Gave us assorted products from their collection, including energy bars, makhana and nuts.

"I've been wanting to organise this event since the past two years. In the past two years, I have done a lot of community service and I really like doing things like this. Then I thought, why not organise an event such as this. And now that I'm in 12th, there is a requirement for a school project, I felt I could finally get this goal of mine done. I would not say that I did it for the project. I did it because I liked what I was doing. It's a passion of mine,'' Harsh, the organizer of the event, said.

Harsh was happy with the way the event went about.

"I am very satisfied with the event. Initially, I thought it will be really hard, organizing and managing the event but with the help and support of my parents and many other people I was able to pull it off. I am thankful to the sponsors and people who helped us pack the food boxes etc,'' added Harsh, who is also a certified first-aid professional.

"I've come here to support Bombay Club,'' Zenia, a cricket fan at the venue said.

"I support all clubs since I'm one of the organisers,'' said Mita Tulsyan.

Pankaj Bagla from R3 Corporate Advisors, who sponsored the venue, felt it was the cause that made them come forward.

"This event is for a cause. It is for a charitable purpose. We are a new advisory firm and working for last many years. We support this cause and that's why we have rented it out,'' Bagla added.

The spokesperson of AU Small Finance Bank, who were the primary sponsors of the event, also expressed support.

"Our founder is an avid cricket fan and when Harsh told us about this tournament which is for a charitable cause, it was a no-brainer for us to sponsor this tournament."

