 TFA League: NMSA Emerge As Elite Division Champions
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsTFA League: NMSA Emerge As Elite Division Champions

TFA League: NMSA Emerge As Elite Division Champions

Assured of winning their Elite Division title for the fourth successive year, NMSA fielded their reserve players and suffered a 1-3 defeat against Kukri XI FC in the concluding league match.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 08:51 PM IST
article-image

Navi Mumbai Sports Association (NMSA) maintained their supremacy as they were crowned Elite Division champions in the Thane Football Association (TFA) League 2023-2024.

Assured of winning their Elite Division title for the fourth successive year, NMSA fielded their reserve players and suffered a 1-3 defeat against Kukri XI FC in the concluding league match.

NMSA who were unbeaten till this first loss, finished at the top with an unassailable 25 points in the six-team double leg. They managed to record eight wins and one draw from the 10 matches played.

Kukri XI finished a distant second position with 19 points from six wins, one draw and three defeats and had to settle for the runners-up prize.

Read Also
TFA League 2023-24: Pro School Sports Clinches TFA Super Division Crown
article-image

S.P. Football Academy completed their league with a tally of 16 points from five victories, one draw and four losses and clinched the third place prize.

Thane City FC (15 points), Seawoods FC (6 points) and Pro Team (3 points) finished in fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Final standings – Elite Div: 1. Navi Mumbai SA (25 points), 2. Kukri XI FC (19 points), 3. S.P. Football Academy (16 points), 4. Thane City FC (15 points), 5. Seawoods FC (6 points), 6. Pro Team (3 points).

Read Also
MFA League: Bank Of Baroda Beat IDBI Bank In Premier Division Match
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Railways Removes Outer Limit Geo-Fencing Restrictions For Paperless Ticket Booking Via...

Indian Railways Removes Outer Limit Geo-Fencing Restrictions For Paperless Ticket Booking Via...

Gadag Murder Case: BJP Leader's Son Gave ₹65 Lakh Supari To Bump Off Parents & Step-Brother Over...

Gadag Murder Case: BJP Leader's Son Gave ₹65 Lakh Supari To Bump Off Parents & Step-Brother Over...

'Soughts Kya Hota Hai B*******...': TV Reporter Abuses On Hot Mic; VIDEO Goes Viral

'Soughts Kya Hota Hai B*******...': TV Reporter Abuses On Hot Mic; VIDEO Goes Viral

'Is This Your Governance?': Swara Bhasker Questions UP CM After Video Of Ghaziabad Cop Thrashing...

'Is This Your Governance?': Swara Bhasker Questions UP CM After Video Of Ghaziabad Cop Thrashing...

Yuvika Chaudhary Is NOT Pregnant, Confirms Prince Narula: 'We Started Laughing When Heard The News'

Yuvika Chaudhary Is NOT Pregnant, Confirms Prince Narula: 'We Started Laughing When Heard The News'