TFA League: NMSA Emerge As Elite Division Champions

Navi Mumbai Sports Association (NMSA) maintained their supremacy as they were crowned Elite Division champions in the Thane Football Association (TFA) League 2023-2024.

Assured of winning their Elite Division title for the fourth successive year, NMSA fielded their reserve players and suffered a 1-3 defeat against Kukri XI FC in the concluding league match.

NMSA who were unbeaten till this first loss, finished at the top with an unassailable 25 points in the six-team double leg. They managed to record eight wins and one draw from the 10 matches played.

Kukri XI finished a distant second position with 19 points from six wins, one draw and three defeats and had to settle for the runners-up prize.

S.P. Football Academy completed their league with a tally of 16 points from five victories, one draw and four losses and clinched the third place prize.

Thane City FC (15 points), Seawoods FC (6 points) and Pro Team (3 points) finished in fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Final standings – Elite Div: 1. Navi Mumbai SA (25 points), 2. Kukri XI FC (19 points), 3. S.P. Football Academy (16 points), 4. Thane City FC (15 points), 5. Seawoods FC (6 points), 6. Pro Team (3 points).