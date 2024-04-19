TFA League 2023-24: Pro School Sports Clinches TFA Super Division Crown

Pro School Sports emerged supreme, clinching the Super Division crown in the Thane Football Association (TFA) League 2023-2024. Producing consistent performances throughout the league Pro School Sports finished at the top with 28 points. Thane Storm Chasers with 20 points were a distant second and had to settle for the runners-up prize.

Brothers Sports Association claimed the top honours in the First Division League. Dishing out some steady performances Brothers Sports Association finished with an all-win record in the 10-team league to accumulate the maximum 27 points and to claim the top position and emerge worthy champions. Kalyan City Football Club who managed to complete their engagements with eight wins and a solitary loss against Brothers SA finished with a tally of 24 points and clinched the second spot on the table and as the second best team in this division.

Read Also MFA League: Bank Of Baroda Beat IDBI Bank In Premier Division Match

The Second Division League witnessed a fierce battle for supremacy between Thane City Police and BNFC Mumbaikars and there was not much to separate two teams as the points tally ran close till the end. Ultimately, Thane City Police with an overall tally of 28 points grabbed the top prize while BNFC Mumbaikar with four points less, 24 points, grabbed the runner-up prize having finished in second position.

Final standings:

Super Division -– Champions: Pro School Sports -- 28 points.

Runners-up: Thane Storm Chasers-- 20 points.

First Division – Champions: Brothers Sports Association-- 27 points.

Runners-up: Kalyan City Football Club-- 24 points.

Second Division -- Champions: Thane City Police - 28 points.

Runners-up: BNFC Mumbaikar-- 24 points.