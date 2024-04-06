Tata Mumbai Marathon Philanthropy Awards 2024: 72.39 Crores Raised By TMM Through 268 NGOs Surpassing Records

ASACHIN

Tata Mumbai Marathon, Asia's most prestigious marathon, has once again shown the power of human resolve and magnanimity as it raised a whopping Rs 72.39 crores for social causes through 268 NGOs.

The fund-raising marks a historic milestone in philanthropy and community engagement as the TMM continues to inspire individuals and organizations alike.

The event showcased the power of collective action for a better tomorrow.

It was United Way Mumbai that solidified its position as India's largest sporting platform for philanthropy and a beacon of hope for the social sector.

The year's achievement underscores the unflinching commitment of participants and supporters towards driving positive change in society.

In a remarkable display of generosity, 1157 fundraisers, 179 corporates, 24,083 individual donors and 12000+ runners joined forces to support 268 NGOs working across healthcare, education, animal welfare and environment, women empowerment, livelihood and social and civic and community development.

The beauty of Tata Mumbai Marathon is that it has consistently broken barriers, now totalling 429.60 crores in funds raised, benefiting 1000+ NGOs across various causes.

"The Tata Mumbai Marathon continues to be a catalyst for positive change combining in unison the power of sport and philanthropy. Through philanthropy, we can bridge gaps, empower communities and plant seeds of opportunity. It's not just about the numbers or the money raised; it's about the lives touched, impacted and the futures changed. Our sincere gratitude to United Way Mumbai for steering this pillar to success and congratulations to all our fundraisers for this monumental effort. Every milestone reached on this journey of compassion and empathy, heralds a brighter more inclusive world, reflecting the essence of humanity's greatest endeavours."

United Way Mumbai's CEO George Aikara was all praise for the success of TMM 2024, emphasizing the exceptional commitment and belief demonstrated by participants.

"This edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon has been the most extraordinary, record-breaking one we've ever witnessed. The philanthropic platform of the TMM is one of the most important and credible giving mediums, as evidenced by the large numbers of companies, NGOs, fundraisers and individuals who have chosen to give back to society."