Mumbai Weather Update: City Receives 2nd Highest One Day August Rainfall In 5 years, Yellow Alert For Today

Mumbai Weather Update: City Receives 2nd Highest One Day August Rainfall In 5 years, Yellow Alert For Thursday

Mumbai: The city witnessed heavy downpour on the sixth day in a straight on Wednesday. The incessant rains has covered up the monsoon lull of previous three weeks, as the total rainfall has gone to 83% of the total average annual rainfall Mumbai gets. So far, the Santacruz observatory has recorded 2310.8 mm of rainfall and Colaba has recorded 1513 mm.

Second-Highest August Rainfall in Five Years

In the period of 24 hours (Tuesday 8.30 am to Wednesday 8.30 am), the Santacruz observatory recorded 209 mm of rainfall, which is second highest August one day rainfall in the last five years years. It was on August 4, 2020, the observatory recorded 268 mm rainfall.

Weather Alerts Issued

Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts were under Orange Alert (very heavy rainfall) for Wednesday, which is valid upto 8.30 am on Thursday. After that, the a Yellow Alert (heavy rainfall at isolated places) is sounded for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. From Thursday, the region is expected to get relief from the incessant extreme heavy downpour.

Forecast for Next 48 Hours

As per the local weather forecast for the next 48 hours, for Mumbai city and suburbs, the skies will generally cloudy with moderate to heavy rain at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 28°C and 24°C, respectively.

Life Slowly Returning to Normal

The normal life was crippled for two days in a straight in Mumbai, however, on Wednesday, it started coming back on tracks. The suburbs train services were fully resumed late night on Tuesday. However, water logging was reported in some low-lying areas on Wednesday as well, but the BMC's dewatering pumps on the roads as well as mini pumping stations were operational to help water recede faster.

Health Advisory from BMC

Meanwhile, the as several citizens walked on the waterlogged roads in Monday and Tuesday, the BMC has urged the citizens to seek doctor's consultation if there is any injury to avoid leptospirosis. In a meeting held on Wednesday, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has directed the health department to create awareness regarding preventive measures like medical treatment within first 72 hours to avoid leptospirosis for people who have injured due to walking in flood waters. While, a review of monsoon related illness like dengue, malaria and common cold was also taken. The citizens are also advised to not self medicate in case of symptoms of cold and fever.

Minor dies of electric shock on water logged road

Due to severe water logging, there were several disaster related incidents reported. On Tuesday, at 11.35 am, a 17-year old boy, identified as Deepak Pillai got in contact with high tension near electric fidder box on the road near Ayushman Hospital, LBS Road, Bhandup West. The road was waterlogged and the boy did not realise the proximity to the electric box and got electrocuted. He was immediately taken to the hospital by the passersby, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Other disaster incidents reported:

From Tuesday 8.30 am to Wednesday 8.30 am

A total of 32 incidents of short circuit, 93 incidents of tree collapses and 14 incidents of wall collapse were reported due to incessant rains.

As per BMC data, the areas which reported highest rainfall included: Marol (257 mm), Chakala (244 mm), Borivali (220 mm), Vikhroli West (262 mm), Powai (237 mm), Chembur (231 mm), Dadar (202 mm), Wadala (187 mm), Worli (174 mm)