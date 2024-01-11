Tata Mumbai Marathon: In Every Stride, A Story

The Tata Mumbai Marathon has become an integral part of the country's capital city, standing out for various reasons. It transcends mere competition for athletes pursuing prize money and medals; instead, it holds a special place in the hearts of diverse individuals. From Managing Directors, CEOs, and bureaucrats to taxi drivers, waiters, and housewives, this marathon has profoundly impacted lives across the spectrum.

As the 19th edition approaches on January 21, the entire city gears up to join the 50,000-odd runners, each contributing in their unique way to make this day extraordinary. It stands as Mumbai's pride, a collective conscience, offering an authentic experience of what defines the essence of this city. The 42 kilometers of strenuous yet exhilarating distance running encapsulates an indescribable movement, a moment in time that has not only transformed individual lives but also left an indelible mark on the city and the nation.

Since its establishment, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has symbolised the unity of Mumbai, serving as a testament to the transformative power of running. In 1988, brothers Anil Singh and Vivek B. Singh founded Procam International, a driving force behind India's sporting revolution, orchestrating events that have positively impacted millions of Indians.

The journey began in 2004 when Mumbai Marathon was introduced as part of "The Greatest Race on Earth," inspired by the London Marathon. Procam International's belief in Mumbai's support for such a road race was met with success, with the inaugural event titled the Standard Chartered Mumbai International Marathon. Standard Chartered Bank continued its title sponsorship for 14 years until 2017. In 2018, the Marathon found new patrons in the Tata Group and Tata Consultancy Services, securing sponsorship for the next 10 years.

Beyond being a premier sporting event, the Mumbai Marathon stands out as India's largest charity platform for non-profit organisations. These organisations champion causes spanning arts, culture, sports, civic and community development, disability, education, environment and wildlife, health, human rights, social services, vocational training, and support for women, children, and the aged.

NGOs participating in the event register with the official Philanthropy Partner, United Way Mumbai, utilising the marathon as a platform to raise awareness and funds. The event facilitates fundraising through a user-friendly model accessible to all groups aiming to make a positive impact.