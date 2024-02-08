 Sportstar ACES Awards: Mohammad Shami Clinches Sportsman Of The Year Award (Team Sports)
Parul Chaudhary was awarded the Sportswoman Of The Year (Track and Field) award while R Vaishali took the Sportswoman of the Year Award (Individual).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
Indian fast bowling sensation Mohammad Shami was bestowed with the Sportsman Of The Year Award (Team Sports) at the Sportstar ACES Awards, organised by The Hindu Group, in a glittering function held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai.

The award for the pacer was one among the several awards given to some of India's top sportspersons present at the occasion.

The event was attended by the likes of legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was also the award jury chairmn, former badminton star Aparna Popat, ex-hockey star MM Somaya, ex-shooter Anjali Bhagwat among others.

The Indian men's cricket team clinched the 'National Team Of The Year' Award for their outstanding performance over the last year.

Veteran cricketer and administrator Chandu Borde was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award and joked he was selected for the award as he was the selector that named Gavaskar as the captain back in the day.

The Sportstar of the Year (Female) Award went to Para-archer Sheetal Devi, who won two Asian Para Games gold medals in 2022 in Hangzhou.

Sheetal was presented a painting by Viswanathan Anand which was by his son, who is greatly inspired by Sheetal.

Karnam Malleshwari was also bestowed by Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to bringing laurels to the nation.

The Saurashtra Cricket Team was awarded the Best Club/State team of the year.

