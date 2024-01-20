Mohammed Shami To Travel To London For Expert Consultation On Ankle Injury, Claims Report

Mohammed Shami | Credits: Twitter

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami will reportedly travel to London to consult an expert on injury to his ankle. Shami has been out of action since his spectacular bowling performance in the ODI World Cup in November last year.

Mohammed Shami was added to India Test squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa, but he was ruled out after failing to prove his fitness. The 33-year-old has also been picked in India squad for initial two Tests of the upcoming five-match series against England at home.

As per the report by Cricbuzz, Mohammed Shami is expected to be leaving for London soon, escorted by National Cricket Academy (NCA) sports science head Nitin Patel. The report added that Shami and Patel took the decision to consult an expert when they were working together on pacer's injury at the NCA in Bengaluru.

Indian Players Injury Update:- (Cricbuzz)



▶️ Prithvi Shaw - 1 more month needed for IPL comeback after fitness

▶️ Shardul Thakur - Knee issues

▶️ Mohammed Shami - Consult expert in London

▶️ Surya Yadav - Groin Surgery done in Germany

▶️ Rishabh Pant - Consult expert in London — Varun Velamakanti (@VarunSunRisers) January 19, 2024

It is unsure whether Mohammed Shami will be available for entire five-match Test series against England, starting on January 25.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are on the injury list as both nursing ankle issues. Recently, Suryakumar underwent surgery on his groin for a sports hernia on January 17. While, Hardik Pandya is currently working hard on his fitness after being ruled out of recently concluded T20I series against Afghanistan.

Prithvi Shaw return to competitive cricket to be delayed

Prithvi Shaw has been out of action since August 2023 after picking knee ligament injury. It has been reported that Shaw will need one more month to return to competitive cricket. However, it depends on how Mumbai cricketer responds to rigorous rehabilitation process , which will be monitored by NCA.

"Shaw will be put through a more rigorous workload over the next three weeks to assess if his knee can endure the increased demands”. BCCI sources said.

Shaw is currently undergoing rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The 24-year-old will have to play few games before making himself available to play competitive cricket.

Prithvi Shaw's potential target to make comeback to competitive cricket will be IPL 2024 but he can be available for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy knockouts if his rehabilitation process goes well.