Society will react to K'taka govt's experiments in education: Bommai

Karnataka's former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the new Congress government for its experiments in education sector | IANS

Karnataka's former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday slammed the new Congress government for its experiments in education sector, especially the textbook revision and stated that the society will react to it.



Speaking to reporters at his residence here, Bommai stated that being a responsible government they should think before acting. He was answering a question on what would be the plight of students if every year their syllabus is revised.



"The new texts were added keeping Indian ethos, culture, literature in mind to ignite new thoughts among students. Now, they want to follow the old ways. Let us see what they will do. They are claiming they will constitute a new committee. Once they make their decision, we will react," Bommai stated.



"The parents and society will keenly observe, and they will have clarity over the issue. The society will react to the Congress government," he stated.



"They (Congress) want to do everything new and end the old rules and steps taken by the BJP government. It is not so easy. The children have already started learning and whatever step is taken, should be taken in their interest," Bommai opined.



"To implement the New Education Policy (NEP), nearly three years have been taken. The committee headed by U.R. Rao was set up and consent from all states obtained. Before implementation, a task force was formed and then it was implemented in higher and primary education," he maintained.



Speaking on guarantee schemes, Bommai stated that there is an opinion that the generation of huge funds to give freebies is difficult. "If they are implemented, the development works would be stalled in the state. There is contemplation to impose conditions.



"When they gave assurances they did not talk about any of the conditions. There is a question mark on the minds of people of Karnataka now. It is prima facie evident that implementation of freebies is an impossible task.



"Knowing well that they are on an impossible mission, they in desperation to win elections, announced the freebies, released cards and made a call to all voters. Now people have given them power, let's see what they will do," Bommai stated.

