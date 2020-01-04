Shiv Sena list of portfolios: CM Thackeray to hold general administration & law and order

Mumbai: Shiv Sena has released its list of portfolios. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold general administration and law and order and his son and cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray is the minister of environment and tourism, Eknath Shinde urban development and public works (MSRDC) and Subhash Desai industry.

Thackeray's close confidant and state council member Anil Parab is the minister of transport and legislative affairs, Uday Samant is the minister of higher and technical education, Dada Bhuse is the minister of agriculture, Sanjay Rathod is the minister of forest, Shankarao Gadakh is the minister of water conservation, Sandipan Bhumre is the minister of employment guarantee scheme and Gulabrao Patil is the minister of water supply.