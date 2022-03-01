Russia-Ukraine War: Indian student from Karnataka killed in Kharkiv amid Russian shelling

The tragedy and reality of the war in Ukraine came knocking at India’s doors when Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagowdar, 21, a final year medical student from Karnataka's Chalageri village of Haveri district died in a shelling operation by Russian forces in Kharkiv.

Naveen had risked his life to get some groceries and water for his friends who were desperately short of food from a store nearby when a Russian missile rammed into the Governor’s house adjacent to the store. He reportedly died on the spot along with others who were in the line to buy grocery items.

A Ukrainian woman picked up his phone, said student coordinator Pooja Praharaj while speaking to TV channels. "Speaking from his phone, the woman said the owner of this phone is being taken to the morgue”, Pooja said.

His father Shekhar Gowda and his mother broke down hearing the tragic news even as the agent who sent Naveen to Kharkiv initially confirmed his identity. Naveen's father said he had spoken with his son in the morning over the phone and he used to call up twice or thrice every day.

An official in Delhi said it was impossible to get the body of Naveen back to India immediately. “It is a war zone. We are making our best efforts. His body is at present in the morgue,” the official told TV channels.

"With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," tweeted the External Affairs Ministry.

The ministry added that Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla "was calling in the ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India's demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine."

It is imperative that Russia and Ukraine respond to the need for safe passage urgently, said sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Shekar Gowda and offered his condolences.

In the wake of Naveen’s death, Modi called his fourth meeting in three days on the Ukraine crisis even as pressure mounted on the government to rescue hundreds of students from Kharkiv, Kyiv and other cities that are under a barrage of bombardment by Russia.

"The deteriorating situation in Kharkiv is a matter of grave concern. The safety and security of Indian nationals in that city is of utmost priority to the Government," government sources said.

On Tuesday morning, the Indian Embassy advised all citizens, including students, to leave Ukraine's capital Kyiv "urgently today, by trains or any other means available". However, students told news channels and posted their plight on social media stating that it was impossible to leave the bunker and go to the nearby railway station. “Even there, Ukrainians are given the first preference to board trains and Indian students are pushed out,” students said.

Around 16,000 Indian students are still stranded in Ukraine. Many students have shared photos and videos on social media from underground bunkers, metro stations and bomb shelters, where they have been hiding since the Russian attack started last Thursday.

Expressing his condolences over the death of Naveen, Chief Minister Bommai spoke to Naveen's father Shekar Gowda. "It is a big blow. May the almighty bestow eternal peace on Naveen. You must be brave to bear the tragic happening. My deep condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace," Bommai said.

