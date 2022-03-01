Russia-Ukraine war: Who was the Indian student killed in Kharkiv shelling?

An Indian student was killed on Tuesday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city that is being pounded by heavy shelling by Russian forces.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called in the ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to "reiterate India's demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals".

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," tweeted the External Affairs Ministry.

Who was the student who got killed during the attacks?

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a native of Chalageri in Haveri district, died in the shelling. The student was a native of Chalageri in Karnataka's Haveri district.

According to NDTV report, Pooja Praharaj, a student coordinator in Kharkiv said that Naveen was trying to find his way out of the city, said his roommate, who spoke to him last at 8 am.

"He lived near the Governor's House and had been standing in the queue for food. Suddenly there was an air strike that blew up the Governor's House and he was killed," Ms Praharaj said.

The MEA said the Foreign Secretary is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India's demand for "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and other cities in conflict zones.

"Similar action is also being undertaken by our ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," the MEA said.

A number of Indians are still stranded in Kharkiv where Russia has launched a major military offensive.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, videos showed extensive damage from the Russian military assault. One video showed the city's largest government building blown up.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 04:54 PM IST