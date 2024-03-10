Ranji Trophy Final: Shardul Thakur Feels Mumbai Should Have Got 250-270 On Day One

Shardul Thakur played a superb knock of 75 to rescue Mumbai when they were in dire straits at one stage but felt they should've ideally got to 250 or 270.

"We are not happy with the total on board. The way we started, if the top-order has shown the right attitude and approach we could have reached maybe 250 or 270 at end of the day,'' he added.

The 32-year-old all-rounder felt it was a good toss to win and the pitch was getting better for batting.

" I think whoever won the toss had a clear advantage. Looking at the pitch condition I felt it would get slow as the game goes on. I would say we bowled in good areas but right now there is nothing in the pitch."

Talking about his counter-attacking innings that has become a habit for him by now, Thakur stated he was happy to contribute to the team's cause.

"When I started today, I didn't think we would counter-attack but somehow this situation changed and ball started doing a bit and then we started loosing wickets. So I kept playing the way I play."

The Palghar man was dropped on 42 and also had couple of other chances which he survived on and he felt luck was on his side.

"One was a really good ball. Next two balls was my mistake and it was a error of judgement. Sometimes if you are trying to be brave, then luck is on your side because luck favours the brave. And luck went my way and I had to recoup myself."

Read Also Ranji Trophy Final: Heavyweights Mumbai Take On Resilient Vidarbha In Huge Showdown

Thakur was a bit emotional when talking about the final being Dhawal Kulkarni's last game for Mumbai and his association with the pacer.

" Yesterday, we knew there is a chance that he might play because Mohit Avasthi is going through injury. He is going to play his last game and it is an extremely emotional moment for him. He has helped me with my bowling and when I did not have money to buy the shoes, he helped me there as well. Thinking of last 12-13 years, he is a gem of a person and we are going to miss him in the Mumbai dressing room."