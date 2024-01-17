Pro Kabaddi League 2024: PKL Stars Make A Difference With Their Humanitarian Efforts

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has transformed the lives of many talented sportspersons by providing them a stable and financially secure future in addition to the name and fame that comes with it.

And so was the case of Masanamuthu Lakshmanan from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu who was picked up by the Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 31.6 lakh in the auction for the tenth season of the PKL held last year.

It created a wave of excitement in Lakshmanan’s hometown when his PKL entry was confirmed but the town descended into a pall of gloom in December 2023.

The heavy floods and inclement weather led to severe damage and destruction to life and property and in the process several homes including that of Lakshmanan’s were either damaged or destroyed.

Bringing his humanitarian side to the fore, Lakshmanan and Visvanth V from U Mumba, who also hails from Thoothukudi, decided to donate funds to refurbish several homes that were affected by the floods.

Lakshmanan stated that he will donate his entire amount from the auction to the flood relief efforts.

"My parents are currently staying in a school in the village. The government has made temporary homes in the school for all the people, who have been affected by floods. We are going to build a hut before we can complete building the new home,’’ he revealed.

“Visvanth V, who is also from Thoothukudi, and myself are going to donate funds to refurbish the homes, which were affected by the floods in our district. I am going to donate the entire amount (INR 31.6 lakh) I earned at the Pro Kabaddi League Auction last year."

Lakshmanan’s love affair with kabaddi started in sixth grade.

“I started playing kabaddi in the sixth standard in my village, which is in Thoothukudi district. I moved to a different school in the eleventh standard and improved my game even more with the coaches present in that school. Post my schooling, my game improved even more when I joined the Sports Authority of India in Chennai."

To think that the very sport which has become a source of livelihood for him was frowned upon by his parents once says something about Lakshmanan’s journey.

“My parents weren't too keen to see me become a kabaddi player because it's an injury-prone game and they half-heartedly sent me to Chennai. I moved from my village to the SAI hostel at the age of 18. I moved out of the hostel and I took a room on rent recently. I work as a Tax Assistant in the Income Tax Department in Chennai when I am not playing kabaddi."

Visvanth also vouches for the change that PKL has brought about in his life.

“The PKL completely changed my life in terms of making me financially stable and getting me that recognition.”

The U Mumba player idolizes Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo for his hardwork and fitness.