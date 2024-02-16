Pankaj Advani The Star Attraction As CCI Classic Snooker Begins Today

Reigning champion Pankaj Advani will be lead a star-studded field of leading cueists from across the country and a couple of foreigners, who will be competing for the top honours in the Rs 12.5 lakh prize-money CCI Snooker Classic 2024, organised by the Cricket Club of India, which is scheduled to commence at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall from Monday, February 19, 2024. The qualifying draw will commence from Saturday, February 17.

The unassuming Advani, the pride of Indian cue sports having accumulated a whopping 27 world titles, is certainly to encounter strong opposition from Indian National champion Saurav Kothari, former National champion Ishpreet Singh Chadda, currently the lone India participating in the Professional Snooker circuit in the United Kingdom, another former National champion Aditya Mehta.

Besides, the Indian contenders, a couple of overseas players, which includes World IBSF Masters champion Habib Subah from Bahrain, and a couple of England legends, will be main contenders for the championship cheque of Rs three lakh. The runner-up will receive an award of Rs 1.5 lakh. The losing semi-finalists would receive Rs 75,000 each and Rs 40,000 would be presented to each of the four losing quarter-finalists. Cash awards will be given all players reaching the round of 64.

Former women national champion Amee Kamani has also been directly seeded in the main draw.

The other players who are directly seeded into the main draw are Digvijay Kadian, Anurag Giri, Rrahul Sachdev, Shahyaan Razmi, Md. Husaain Khan, Saurav Kothari, Pushpender Singh, Anurag Bagri, Manan Chandra, Laxman Rawat, Dhvaj Haria, Kanishk Jhanjharia, Brijesh Damani, Kamal Chawla, Rayaan Razmi, Mudasir Ashiak, Paras Gupta, Shoaib Khan, Rajat Khaneja, Hasan Badami, Shahbaaz Khan, Faisal Khan, Alfie Lee, Nikhil Ootam,