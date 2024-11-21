Panchkula National Ranking TT Tournament: Myraa Sangelkar Wins Girl’s U-13 title

Myraa Sangelkar wins National Youth Girl’s Under-13 crown |

Mumbai promising talented paddler Myraa Sangelkar who represents The Suburban Table Tennis Association (TSTTA) had a rewarding outing winning the Youth Girl’s Under-13 crown at the Panchkula National ranking tournament recently.

The Maharashtra girl Myraa defeated West Bengal’s Shariqa Shahid 3-2 in a tense and exciting final.

Myraa, who trains at the Pro TT Academy, and a student of Vissanji Academy, has shown great improvement in her game.

Myraa, was in complete control from the start and won the first two games to take a 2-0 lead. But Shariqa fought back and pocketed the next two games to level the match scores at 2-2. In the deciding fifth game, Myraa found her composure, playing with both aggression and poise to win 3-2 (11-9, 12-10, 6-11, 9-11, and 11-8) in a dramatic finish.

Earlier, in the TSTTA District Championship, Myraa won her first triple crown claiming the Girls’ under-13, under-15 and under-17 titles. These wins gave her the much required confidence for the Nationals.

Results – finals: Youth Girls U-13: Myraa Sangelkar (Mah) bt Shariqa Shahid (WB) 3-2 (11-9, 12-10, 6-11, 9-11, 11-8).