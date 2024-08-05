MCF-TSTTA-2nd District Ranking Table Tennis Meet: Unseeded Dhruv Shah Storms Into Men’s Final

Lefthander Dhruv Shah, unseeded in the men’s singles, continued his giant-killing run as he knocked out top-seeded Sagar Kasture in a thrilling men’s singles semifinals in the MCF-TSTTA-2nd District Ranking table tennis tournament, held at Borivali’s Mandpeshwar Civic Federation Sports Complex here today. Such was his superiority over favourite Sagar that he raced to 2-0 led but then dropped the third game before winning the next two for a 11-9, 11-2, 5-11, 11-7, 11-8 win.

Dhruv’s latter outplayed the boys under 19 sixth seed Aysush Sonawane in straight games (11-7, 11-4, 14-14) to sail into the under -19 final too, where he takes on topseeded Vineed Deepak, who scored a straight games (14-12, 11-5,11-4) win over Arnav Kshirsagar in the other semifinals.

However, Divyanshi Bhowmick, the current under-15 national champion, hardly set a foot wrong while going for bettering her last year’s triple crown as she entered the finals of women’s singles, girls under-19, under-17 and under-15 finals with consummate ease.

Results of all the semifinals:

Men’s singles : Dhruv Shah bt (1)- Sagar Kasture 11-9, 11-2, 5-11, 11-7, 11-8;Vineet Deepak bt Yuvraj Yadav 11-5, 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 15-13.

Men’s (+69-74) singles: Ulhas Shirke bt Milind Moghe 11-4, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6; Yogesh Desai bt Mahesh Shetye 11-8,11-7, 9-11,11-3. Men’s (+59-69) singles: Yogesh Desai bt Gyan Jain 12-10, 11-6, 11-5. Prashant Machwe bt Atul Deshmukh 17-15, 11-8, 5-11, 9-11, 13-11. Men’s (+39-49) singles (Finsl):Hormaz Pthawala bt Nainesh Desai 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 13-11; ,

Boys U-19 singles: (1)- Vineet Deepak bt Arnav Kshirsagar 14-12,11-5, 11-4; Dhruv Shah bt Ayush Sonawane 11-7, 11-4, 14-12. Boys U-17 singles: (1)-Yuvraj Yadav bt Kanishk Bothra 11-4, 11-6, 11-4; Arnav Kshirsagar bt Dev Hingorany 11-7, 11-7, 16-14. Boys U-15 singles: (1)- Zihan Beddingwala bt Rishaan Kanani 3-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-9, 11-9; Param Bhiwandkar bt Aakarshan Yadav 1-6, 11-3, 11-7.

Girls U-19 singles: Divyanshi Bhowmick bt Ananya Chande 11-6, 11-6, 11-5; Urvi Churi bt Vaishnavi Jaiswal 11-6, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8. Girls U-17 singles: Divyanshi Bhowmick bt Urvi Churi 1-4, 9-11, 11-6,11-7; Niva Chaughule bt Hitangshi Bhowmick 11-9, 11-4, 11-5. Girls U-15 singles: Myraa Sangelkar bt Ayanna Beddingwala 11-9,11-8,11-7; Divyanshi Bhowmick bt Urvi Churi 11-2, 11-9, 11-5.