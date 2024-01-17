‘NSCI Baulkline 3.0’ All India Snooker Open 2024: Ishpreet Singh Eases In To Semifinals; Champion Laxman Rawat Bows Out

Mumbai challenger Ishpreet Singh Chadha, currently the lone Indian competing on the professional circuit, proved too good for Delhi’s Shoaib Khan as he recorded an authoritative 6-1 win in the best-of-11-frames quarter-finals of the of the ‘NSCI Baulkline 3.0’ All India Snooker Open 2024, played at the NSCI billiards hall on Wednesday.

The Delhi cueist started on a promising note and pocketed the opening frame to take the lead. But, that brought out the best from the Mumbai player Ishpreet was in full flow and stamped his class with a sterling performance of excellent potting. The snooker pro showed good touch and accuracy with his shots to put together five sizeable breaks of 74, 78, 104, 88 and 85 and went onto chalk out a comprehensive 39-86, 79-8, 84-0, 104-0, 112-0, 108-30, and 85-50 frame scores win.

Meanwhile, defending champion Laxman Rawat crashed out losing rather tamely to Varun Kumar 6-3 in another last eight match on an adjacent table. Kumar was steady from the start and pounced on every chance to topple Rawat who was not at his best. Varun Kumar bt Laxman Rawat 6-3 (41-62, 66(55)-14, 89(89)-45, 72-51, 85-38, 69-75, 54-72, 97(87)-36, 90(52)-0).

