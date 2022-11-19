Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew files PIL in Calcutta HC on distortion of history

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose | ANI

Amid the recent controversy surrounding distortion of history by means of cinema in Maharashtra, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose has filed a PIL in Calcutta High Court demanding the "action of GoI towards current unfettered distortions & misinformation in the literature & film of the Indian freedom movement."

Bose said that that the Modi govt declassified secret documents in 2016-17 after which there were reports which established that Netaji Bose sacrificed his life on Aug 18, 1945. He went on to say that certain people are trying to make business by distorting history stating that Netaji Bose survived the air crash.

(This is a developing story)