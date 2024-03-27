 National Eventing Championship: Arjan Nagra Emerges National Champion In Novice Category
Nagra did not concede any penalty while clearing 11 obstacles, completing the run in exactly one hour.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Arjan Singh Nagra, riding Bianca, emerged the national champion in the novice category in the first leg of the National Eventing Championship, while Manvendra Singh and Sthavi Asthana claimed the second and third positions respectively at the ongoing NEC Eventing Novice & Pre Novice 2023-24 Championship at the Army Polo & Riding Centre, Delhi Cantt.

Nagra did not concede any penalty while clearing 11 obstacles, completing the run in exactly one hour. He also did not concede a penalty in show jumping but in the dressage section was 31.6 seconds more than the allowed time-limit.

In the 44-rider competition, over a 380-metre course, Nagra conceded the least penalties (31.6) and was followed by Manvendra (31.9) and Sthavi (34.2) in the leaderboard.

The eventing competition, also known as horse trial, comprises three disciplines dressage, cross country and show jumping.

Manvendra, who rode Hercules, and Stahvi who was riding Rustam Jee, also conceded penalty only in the dressage event.

The second leg of the National Eventing Championship will begin on Thursday.

