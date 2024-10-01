Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharashtra State Senior Inter District (Team): Thane District And Pune District Clinch Titles

Thane District and Pune District won the men’s and women’s team championship crowns respectively in the Yonex Sunrise Shri Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharashtra State Senior Inter District (Team) and State Badminton Championship 2024, conducted under the auspices of Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) and Badminton Association for Mumbai Upanagar (BAMU) and played at the Goregaon Sports Club on Tuesday.

In the men’s final, Yash Suryavanshi produced a strong performance and defeated Suveer Pradhan 21-19, and 21-17 in the match-deciding singles fifth tie to help Thane snatch a tense 3-2 victory.

The women’s final, was a one-sided contest as Pune defeated Thane 2-0. Saad Dharmadhikari rallied to beat Siya Singh 21-23, 21-18, and 21-16 in the first singles tie. Later, the Pune pair of Shruti Mundada and Tanishka Deshpande combined well to overcome the Thane duo of Akshaya Warang and Anagha Karandikar 21-8, 13-21, and 21-18 to clinch the victory.

The Thane men started positively by winning the first two ties. Pratmensh Kulkarni beat Yash Shah 21-9, 21-15 and later their doubles pair of Deep Rambhiya and Pratik Ranade got the better of Aryan Shetty and Yash Shah 21-11, 21-17.

Pune fought back by taking the next two ties to force the decider. Rishabh Deshpande defeated Atharva Joshi 21-13, 21-19 in the second singles before Arya Thakore and Dhruv Thakore got the better of Kabir Kanzarkar and Sarvesh Yadav 21-11, 21-17 in the second doubles tie and level the match scores.

Later, Suryavanshi completed Thane’s win.

Results: Team Championship – Women’s finals: Pune beat Thane 2-0 (Saad Dharmadhikari bt Siya Singh 21-23, 21-18, 22-16; Shruti Mundada/Tanishka Deshpande bt Akshaya Warang/Anagha Karandikar 21-8, 13-21, 21-18).

Men’s finals: Thane beat Pune 3-2 (Pratmensh Kulkarni bt Yash Shah 21-9, 21-15; Deep Rambhiya/Pratik Ranade bt Aryan Shetty/Yash Shah 21-11, 21-17; Atharva Joshi lost Rishabh Deshpande 13-21, 19-21; Kabir Kanzarkar/Sarvesh Yadav lost Arya Thakore/Dhruv Thakore 11-21, 17-21; Yash Suryavanshi bt Suveer Pradhan 21-19, 21-17).

Men’s singles (round 2): 1-Varun Kapur bt Arnav Nimbalkar 21-3, 21-16; Krishna Singh bt Ishant Ramteke 19-21, 21-13, 21-4; Abhay Kisarwar bt Abhishek Mohite 21-18, 14-21, 21-18; Ajay Meena bt Krishna Majithia 26-24, 21-19; Aryan Epte bt Vedant Jawanjal 21-5, 20-22, 21-16; Kanav Shetty bt Aneesh Padhye 21-18, 21-19; Siddharth Thakur bt Soham Phatak 22-20, 21-19.