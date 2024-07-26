Nadim Memom Elected Unopposed as Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) Cricket Secretary

Nadim Memon was unanimously re-elected to serve his ninth consecutive term as the cricket secretary of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) during the Annual General Meeting held at the prestigious Garware Club on Friday.

During the 132nd AGM of the MSSA, Memon's election was met with widespread approval, reflecting the trust and confidence the organisation has in his leadership. Over the years, Memon has been instrumental in organising significant cricket tournaments such as the Harris Shield and the Giles Shield, both of which are prominent events for schools in Mumbai. His unwavering commitment to promoting and supporting school cricket has been evident through his tireless efforts and dedication. Memon's contributions have made a profound impact on the youth cricket scene in the city.

With his reappointment, Memon will continue to lead the cricket division for another three years, furthering his mission to enhance the development and opportunities for young cricketers across Mumbai. His ongoing role reaffirms the MSSA’s confidence in his ability to drive the growth of school cricket in the region.