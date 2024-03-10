MSSA Inter-School Football Championships: Pawar Public School, Kandivali And JBCN International School, Parel Emerge U-14 And U-12 Champions

Free Press Journal President Abhishek Karnani hands over the trophy to U-14 winners Pawar Public School, Kandivali | Salman Ansari

JBCN International, located in Parel, and Pawar Public School in Kandivali emerged victorious in the Women's Day Special MSSA InterSchool Football Championships for the U-12 and U-14 categories, respectively.

The championship, held at Azad Maiden, showcased an exhilarating display of talent and determination from young aspiring athletes. In an electrifying match, JBCN International, Parel secured the U-12 title with a narrow victory over their opponents, Dhirubhai Ambani School.

Saisha Jain's decisive goal, shortly after halftime, sealed the win for JBCN International, highlighting the team's resilience and skill. The tournament, sponsored by Free Press Journal, witnessed fierce competition as girls from various schools vied for the prestigious trophy.

Pawar Public School, Kandivali, clinched the U-14 title in a hard-fought battle against ASCEND International, BKC. Vaishnavi Jadhav's stellar performance as goalkeeper proved instrumental in securing the victory for Pawar Public School. Despite the intense competition and a deadlock in the first 30 minutes, Pawar Public School's determination and strategic play prevailed, with goals from Adya Chandoskar and Vanshika Kothakar. The event was graced by esteemed guests Abhishek Karnani, President of Free Press Journal, and Maria Silvina Costa, Vice Consul of Argentina in Mumbai, who presented the awards to the deserving winners. Their presence added to the excitement