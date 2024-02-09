MSSA U-8 Title: Cathedral And John Connon Emerge Champions

VGP

Cathedral and John Connon School secured the title in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association under-8 boys football league. In a thrilling final at the MSSA ground, Aman Kothari's solitary goal sealed their victory against a resilient Podar ORT International School.

The match, brimming with youthful energy, showcased the toddlers' spirited debut, with parents and teachers rallying from the sidelines. Amidst cheers and groans, the young players displayed remarkable enthusiasm, despite occasional missed opportunities.

The spectacle captivated both spectators and officials, who marveled at the raw talent on display.

"They are embarking on their football journey, thanks to MSSA for nurturing their passion," expressed one grateful parent.

Following a goalless first half dominated by mid-field battles, Aman Kothari's decisive strike in the 22nd minute clinched victory for his team.

In the third-place playoff, Dhirubhai Ambani International School secured victory with a lone goal, courtesy of Yuvaan Parekh in the 9th minute, assisted by Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Many celebrities kids get their first taste of compitative games here, which includes the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun who played football to kick start the sporting world.

Tendulkar, wearing his English Premier League affiliation on his sleeve (a Manchester United T-shirt), and wife Anjali were the celebrity cheerleaders as Dhirubhai Ambani, skippered by the seven-year-old, took on New Activity in the under-8 MSSA tournament in the year 2007.