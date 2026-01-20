Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Car Pulled Out 3 Days After It Fell Into Pit - VIDEO

Car of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta | X

Greater Noida: Three days after the incident, the Grand Vitara driven by 27-year-old tech professional Yuvraj Mehta, which veered off the road in Greater Noida and landed in a water-filled construction pit amid dense fog in the early hours of Saturday, has finally been recovered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Vital clues could emerge from the vehicle to help the ongoing probe. The NDRF team used boats and divers to locate his car and pull it out and loaded onto a truck.

The car was pulled out on Tuesday evening using a crane from a nearly 20-foot-deep pit in Sector 150. The SUV was found covered in weeds, with major damage to the car's front portion.

Police said the accident took place in Greater Noida, within the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park police station, late on the night of 16–17 January, when the deceased’s car broke through the edge of a drain at the Sector 150 crossing and fell into the water.

The sunroof of the SUV was also open, police said Mehta may have used either it or the shattered windscreen to escape the car.

Reportedly, there is a dashcam installed in the vehicle, footage from which could provide police with crucial clues as they attempt to reconstruct the events of the night.

Earlier in the day, police arrested builder Abhay Kumar, who is reportedly the owner of MZ Wishtown, a real estate project. The pit into which the car fell was reportedly dug for the basement of an under-construction building in the area.