 Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Car Pulled Out 3 Days After It Fell Into Pit - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGreater Noida Techie Death Case: Car Pulled Out 3 Days After It Fell Into Pit - VIDEO

Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Car Pulled Out 3 Days After It Fell Into Pit - VIDEO

Three days after tech professional Yuvraj Mehta’s fatal accident in Greater Noida, the NDRF recovered his SUV from a 20-foot-deep, water-filled construction pit in Sector 150. The car was found heavily damaged and covered in weeds. Police said dashcam footage from the vehicle could offer vital clues to reconstruct the incident.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Car of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta | X

Greater Noida: Three days after the incident, the Grand Vitara driven by 27-year-old tech professional Yuvraj Mehta, which veered off the road in Greater Noida and landed in a water-filled construction pit amid dense fog in the early hours of Saturday, has finally been recovered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Vital clues could emerge from the vehicle to help the ongoing probe. The NDRF team used boats and divers to locate his car and pull it out and loaded onto a truck.

The car was pulled out on Tuesday evening using a crane from a nearly 20-foot-deep pit in Sector 150. The SUV was found covered in weeds, with major damage to the car's front portion.

Police said the accident took place in Greater Noida, within the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park police station, late on the night of 16–17 January, when the deceased’s car broke through the edge of a drain at the Sector 150 crossing and fell into the water.

Read Also
Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Police Arrest Builder For Alleged Culpable Homicide Due To...
article-image

The sunroof of the SUV was also open, police said Mehta may have used either it or the shattered windscreen to escape the car.

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo Assures Stable Operations Post End Of FDTL Exemption, Claims Surplus Crew Against Requirement
IndiGo Assures Stable Operations Post End Of FDTL Exemption, Claims Surplus Crew Against Requirement
Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: Solapur Jeweller Duped Of ₹7.36 Lakh In Fake Online Gaming Investment Scam Promising High Returns; Case Registered
Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: Solapur Jeweller Duped Of ₹7.36 Lakh In Fake Online Gaming Investment Scam Promising High Returns; Case Registered
TISS Launches Gender-Focused Climate Action Plan In Raigad
TISS Launches Gender-Focused Climate Action Plan In Raigad
Panvel Civic Polls 2026 Results: Over 43,000 NOTA Votes Signal Voter Dissatisfaction
Panvel Civic Polls 2026 Results: Over 43,000 NOTA Votes Signal Voter Dissatisfaction

Reportedly, there is a dashcam installed in the vehicle, footage from which could provide police with crucial clues as they attempt to reconstruct the events of the night.

Earlier in the day, police arrested builder Abhay Kumar, who is reportedly the owner of MZ Wishtown, a real estate project. The pit into which the car fell was reportedly dug for the basement of an under-construction building in the area.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo Assures Stable Operations Post End Of FDTL Exemption, Claims Surplus Crew Against Requirement
IndiGo Assures Stable Operations Post End Of FDTL Exemption, Claims Surplus Crew Against Requirement
Video: Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans In Haryana's Yamunanagar
Video: Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans In Haryana's Yamunanagar
Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Car Pulled Out 3 Days After It Fell Into Pit - VIDEO
Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Car Pulled Out 3 Days After It Fell Into Pit - VIDEO
Haryana News: Sikh Candidates Allowed To Carry 'Kirpan', Married Women, 'Mangalsutra' In Exams
Haryana News: Sikh Candidates Allowed To Carry 'Kirpan', Married Women, 'Mangalsutra' In Exams
'Operation Prahaar' Launched To Dismantle Gangsters Network Abroad, In Punjab: DGP Gaurav Yadav
'Operation Prahaar' Launched To Dismantle Gangsters Network Abroad, In Punjab: DGP Gaurav Yadav