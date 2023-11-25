 Mumbai Races: Christofle Best For Feature
The highlight of Sunday's card, this Class II race covers seven furlongs. Keep an eye on Christofle, the impressive three-year-old dark bay colt from Pesi Shroff's stable.

Saturday, November 25, 2023
On the second day of the Mumbai meeting, the spotlight shines on A Campbell Trophy, where eleven skilled runners will dash from the starting gates.

Having missed out on the Bangalore Summer Derby for veterinary reasons and skipping the Pune racing season, Christofle is back on track, displaying promising form in recent morning trials.

Under the guidance of jockey C. Umesh, he's poised to make a triumphant return to the winner's circle.

Selections

1. The Fedora Plate (1600m): 1. Goldiva (2), 2. Lord Murphy (30

2. The Bejan Bharucha Plate (1800M), 1. Bugatti (2), 2. Dianne (4), 3. Mastery (5)

3. The A Campbell Trophy (1400M): 1. Christofle (2), 2. Bid Red (3), 3. Emperor Roderic (4),

4. The J M Shah & C M Shah Gold Trophy (1600m): 1. Julius (2), 2. Waikiki (4), 3. Vincent Van Gogh (6)

5. The Dr Jagjit Singh Trophy (1400m): 1. Kanya Rashi (2), 2. Azrinaz (3), 3. Littorio (9)

6. The V R Menon Plate (1000m): 1. Lady Di (4), 2. C'Test Amour, 3. Mirae (5)

7. The Captain G Hall Trophy (1200m):m 1. Bubbly Boy (1), 2. King's Retreat (3), 3. Over The LIne (4)

Super jackpot" 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 6 & 7

Treble: 4, 5 & 6

Tanala: All traces

