 Mumbai Races: Joaquin Is Best For Opening Day’s Feature
The opening day of the Mumbai event features an exciting lineup of six races, extending into the evening under the glow of lights.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
article-image

Joaquin, the six-year-old gelding representing Shazzan Shah, is poised to clinch the prestigious Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy on the inaugural day of the Mumbai meeting at the Mahalaxmi Race Course this Thursday.

Among the contenders in the six-furlong race, Sky Fall and the Protector emerge as formidable challengers vying for the top spot in this premier event.

article-image

Selections

1. The Welcome Trophy (1200m): 1. Democracy (1), 2. Adamas (2), 3. Liam (4)

2. The P B Avasia Plate (1600m): 1. Zuccaro (1), 2. El Greco (7), 3. Kimiko (5)

3. The A Hoyt Plate (1400m): 1. Empower (4), 2. Ameerah (5), 3. Cordelia (10)

5. The Secret Star Plate (1400m): 1. Dragger's Strike (4), 2. Zip Along (3), 3. Fashion Icon (1)

6. The Kazakh Plate (1000m): 1. Zukor (2), 2. Superimpose (3), 3. Dowsabel (6)

Super jackpot: All races

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Treble: 3, 4 & 5

Tanala: All races

article-image

