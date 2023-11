Harris Shield: Devansh Rai Stars In Springfield Victory

Off spinner Devansh Rai (4/44) & 3/26 in the second innings) claimed seven wickets in a match as Springfield High School registered a nine-wicket victory over Al Barkaat MMI English School in the second round of U-16 Harris Shield cricket tournament.

Slow left armer Aryan Sisodiya also scalped four wickets in second innings.

Read Also Cricket Carnival: A Comedy Of Manners

Fielding first, Springfield High School, on back of a fine spell by Daksha Chaurasia restricted Al Barkaat to just 135, with bowler picking up four wickets and giving away just 12 runs in his effort.

Brief scores: Al Barkaat MMI English Kurla: 135 & 85 in 36.2 (Aryan Sisodiya 4/12, Shubham Palai 3/16) lost to Springfield High School, Khar: 189 in 48 overs (Devansh Rai 46, Meet Patel 35, Daksha Chaurasia 4/44) & 32/1 12.3 overs by nine wickets.