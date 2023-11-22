Cricket Carnival: A Comedy Of Manners | PTI

In the epic saga of the World Cup cricket final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the sacred principle of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (Guest is God) decided to take a brief vacation from the cricketing arena. Instead of gracefully embodying the spirit of hosts, the spirited audience inadvertently vied for the prestigious title of the ‘Most Abominable Audience.’ While the event was promoted as a world-class spectacle, the partisan crowd appeared more determined to secure the World Cup for their peculiar title. In the home state of Modi, with a stadium proudly donning his name, one might have expected a touch more genteel behaviour. Sadly, decorum was as elusive as a maiden over in this cricketing carnival. As Indian batsmen hit it out of the park, the stadium resounded with jubilant cheers, only to be met with a cryptic silence when the Australians pulled off a good one.

Even the religious chanting at the match's kickoff, reminiscent of the India-Pakistan encounter, failed to inject the crowd with the much-needed spirit of unity and good manners. The pinnacle of awkwardness arrived during the trophy presentation. Modi's swift exit, leaving the Australian captain solo on the podium cradling the trophy, became the iconic snapshot of the event's peculiar twist. Australian media labeled the crowd's antics as a ‘pathetic’ act, leaving a lingering taste of comedy over the grand finale. Even the on-field umpires, summoned for their mementos, were inexplicably booed, showcasing the crowd's penchant for the unexpected. Travis Head's stellar performance was overshadowed by a conspicuous lack of acknowledgment, culminating in overzealous fans trolling him, his wife, and even his one-year-old. The spectacle appeared more suited for a sitcom script than the stage of a world-class cricket event.